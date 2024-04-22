Nunavut man charged with first-degree murder

RCMP in Nunavut investigated the death of a woman in Sanikiluaq, which resulted in Danny Paul Eyaituk being charged with first-degree murder. (CBC - image credit)

A man from Sanikiluaq, Nunavut, has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife.

Nunavut RCMP said in a news release Monday Danny Paul Eyaituk, 38, was charged after the body of Annie Tracy Oqaituq, 36, was found at their home.

Eyaituk was charged after an investigation by members of the RCMP's major crime unit, forensic identification section and the Sanikiluaq RCMP detachment.

Eyaituk is expected to appear in court in Iqaluit on Tuesday.