O.J. Simpson’s Credit Card Is Being Sold in an Online Auction

Bids are being taken for the late Hall of Fame football player’s expired Bank of America card until April 25

Getty;Goldin O.J. Simpson's credit card is up for auction

Less than two weeks after O.J. Simpson died on April 10 at age 76, the Hall of Fame football player’s belongings are starting to go up for sale.

According to TMZ, sports memorabilia collector Jonathan Lepore originally bought an expired Bank of America Visa business credit card belonging to the late football player on eBay last summer for $70.

Lepore had planned to gift the card to his father — a former friend of Simpson's in the 1980s and early 1990s — but decided to put it up for sale after his death on April 10, TMZ added.



According to the website Goldin — where the auction is being held — 37 bidders have gotten the price of the credit card up to $225 as of April 20, and the auction is set to end on April 25.

Goldin OJ Simpson credit card

The auction's description reads: "The card itself displays mild peripheral wear and small spots of light discoloration. The reverse side authorized signature section has not been signed, and the card expired in Jan. 2023.”

Speaking with TMZ, Goldin founder and CEO Ken Goldin said that the card could serve as a small but important part of Simpson's history.

"With O.J.'s recent passing, this card is a small piece of that story and we could see some exciting numbers at auction," Goldin said.

Simpson, who was one of the most controversial figures in modern American history, died this month after being diagnosed with cancer, his family confirmed on X (formerly Twitter.)

"He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren," the family wrote in part. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

Although Simpson was a Hall of Fame football player and Heisman trophy winner, he became more known for his notorious 1995 "Trial of the Century," in which he was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

His credit card isn't the only property of Simpson's in the public eye following his death. An attorney for Ron Goldman’s father claimed that Simpson owed the Goldman family more than $100 million prior to his death. After he was found liable in a 1997 wrongful death lawsuit, Simpson had been ordered to pay the Goldman and Brown families $33.5 million. Goldman's father Fred previously told PEOPLE that their family has not seen that money owed — and it has since grown due to interest.

Malcolm LaVergne, who is the executor of Simpson's will, said earlier this week that any claim by Goldman's father for money from the late football star's estate "will be accepted."

Simpson’s final will was filed in Clark County, Nevada, on April 12, two days after his death. The will was signed by the former football player on Jan. 24, per the Eighth Judicial Court Portal's website.

"His claim will be handled in accordance with Nevada law," LaVergne said, adding that he LaVergne said he plans to be "as transparent as possible" with the Goldman family.



