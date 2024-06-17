OACP appoints Roger Wilkie as President for 2024-2025

The Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police (OACP) has announced the appointment of Roger Wilkie, Deputy Chief of Halton Regional Police Service, as the association's President for the 2024-2025 term.

Deputy Chief Wilkie was officially sworn in during the OACP's Annual General Meeting, succeeding Chief Jim MacSween of York Regional Police, who will continue to serve on the Board of Directors as Past-President.

"I am honoured to follow in the footsteps of so many incredible women and men who have served as OACP President over the past 73 years," said Deputy Chief Wilkie. "Policing in our province faces many challenges today. But the opportunities to better serve our communities and collaborate with other policing, government, and community partners are also great. I look forward to working with a great team at the OACP to advance community safety and well-being across Ontario."

Deputy Chief Wilkie's career with the Halton Regional Police Service began in 1996. He has held various roles in patrol and specialized investigative units, including the Drug Unit, Homicide, Intelligence, and Mobile Surveillance. As a Senior Officer, he has served as a District Commander in two cities, as Critical Incident Commander for major public safety incidents, and as Commander of Emergency Services, Training, and Human Resource Services. He was promoted to Deputy Chief in 2018 and currently oversees District Operations and Information Technology.

Deputy Chief Wilkie has been a member of the OACP's Executive Board since 2020 and Co-Chaired the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police's (CACP) Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI) Committee. He also chairs the board of the Reach Out Centre for Kids, Halton's Lead Agency for Youth and Child Mental Health, and serves on the board of the Canadian Police Knowledge Network.

As a nationally respected police leader, Deputy Chief Wilkie is committed to modernizing policing and leveraging innovation, partnerships, and technology to create a sustainable, adaptive, and effective service delivery model. He prioritizes people and building healthy police organizations.

In recognition of his exemplary service, Deputy Chief Wilkie received the Police Exemplary Service Medal in 2016 and was invested as a Member of the Order of Merit of the Police Forces by the Governor General of Canada in 2019. He holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Psychology and Criminology and graduated from the Police Leadership Program and Executive Leadership Program at the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management.

Laura Steiner, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Milton Reporter, Milton Reporter