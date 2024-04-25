OCDSB's elementary program review raising concerns among parents

CBC
·4 min read
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is currently conducting a review of its elementary school programs. (Celeste Decaire/CBC - image credit)
The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is currently conducting a review of its elementary school programs. (Celeste Decaire/CBC - image credit)

As Ottawa's largest school board undertakes a review of its elementary school programs and services, some parents are already raising concerns over what potential changes this could bring.

The school board is currently in the process of gathering feedback from parents, guardians, staff, trustees and other members of the school community on their experiences, including some of the challenges programs are facing.

"Ultimately what we're trying to do here is to look at what research and lived experience has shown is the optimum learning trajectory for our students," said Pino Buffone, Ottawa-Carleton District School Board's (OCDSB) director of education.

While staffing shortages, transportation woes and budgetary concerns are issues that are on the board's radar, Buffone said they "aren't driving" the program review.

In light of the review, some parents and caregivers of children with special education needs are worried about sweeping changes — or even a potential elimination — of specialized program classes.

"It's difficult to not be concerned that a decision hasn't already been made here by the language that's being used by the school board," said Kate Dudley-Logue, a mother of two children with autism and executive member of the Ontario Autism Coalition, referring to an OCDSB document explaining the purpose of the review.

"Increasingly, school districts are understanding that specialized classes can also segregate students from their peers, limit student access to curriculum or growth opportunities, force students to be transported out of their communities, and reinforce stereotypes and stigma," that document reads.

It continues to state these classes often "do not foster inclusive learning environments."

Kate Dudley-Logue, a mother of two children with autism and an executive member of the Ontario Autism Coalition, visited Queen's Park this week to lobby for better support for students with special education needs.
Kate Dudley-Logue, a mother of two children with autism and an executive member of the Ontario Autism Coalition, visited Queen's Park this week to lobby for better support for students with special education needs.

Kate Dudley-Logue, an executive member of the Ontario Autism Coalition, visited Queen's Park this week to lobby for better support for students with special education needs. (Submitted by Kate Dudley-Logue)

Special education classes 'a lifeline'

Dudley-Logue said she finds it "frustrating" to see how the term "inclusion" is being used to prompt a review of specialized education programs.

"For so many kids, putting them in mainstream classes will likely guarantee more exclusion than inclusion," she said.

Her 10-year-old son is currently enrolled in a specialized class for students with autism.

That class has been "a lifeline for him," Dudley-Logue said. He's among some 2,000 students accommodated in specialized program classes in the OCDSB.

There needs to be more provincial support and funding provided to school boards, Dudley-Logue said, and school boards like OCDSB need to "start using stronger language and stand up for our kids," especially those with special education needs.

No decisions made yet

When it comes to making any recommendations around programs like special education, Buffone said the school board will rely on feedback from parents and caregivers, those with lived experience and existing research.

"That might ultimately impact the kinds of specialized programs we offer. It may not, that's yet to be determined. That's what we're undergoing this review for," he said.

Buffone stressed that there's been no decision made yet on whether any programs will be affected by the review, including French language learning.

Pino Buffone, director of educatiion for the OCDSB, says educators are noticing the negative effects of social media in their classrooms everyday.
Pino Buffone, director of educatiion for the OCDSB, says educators are noticing the negative effects of social media in their classrooms everyday.

Pino Buffone, director of education for the OCDSB, says the elementary program review is being driven by equity. (Nicole Williams/CBC)

In fact, he said there's "no intentions" to eliminate the board's early French immersion program, and it's an example of a program that has been working well and could be augmented and enhanced.

 

Review welcomed for certain programs

For parent Geri Moss-Norbury, this elementary program review is "important."

Two of the programs Moss-Norbury thinks could benefit from a review are the early French immersion program and the gifted program.

One of her children is gifted and dyslexic, and Moss-Norbury said her family received "heavy pressure" to move him out of the French immersion program because of his learning disability.

It's a common trend reflected in the board's own research, which outlines how "the majority of students with special needs are supported in the English program."

Moss-Norbury said she wants to see improved access to early French immersion for families who have not have historically chosen that option, and for children like her son "not to be pushed out of the program against their wishes."

Geri Moss-Norbury, the parent of one child currently enrolled in OCDSB, says she hopes the review can address some of her concerns with the gifted program and early French immersion program.
Geri Moss-Norbury, the parent of one child currently enrolled in OCDSB, says she hopes the review can address some of her concerns with the gifted program and early French immersion program.

Geri Moss-Norbury, who has one child currently enrolled in an OCDSB school, says she hopes the review can address some of her concerns with the gifted program and early French immersion program. (Zoom/CBC)

The gifted program could also benefit from more equitable access, she said.

Still, Moss-Norbury is hopeful that a review won't result in eliminating or downsizing the already shrinking gifted program within the OCDSB.

The school board will be collecting community feedback until June, and the aim is to provide a preliminary report for consideration to the board of trustees by the end of the calendar year.

The school board will be holding its public meeting Thursday at 7 p.m.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Former Classmates Are Revealing The Surprising Journeys Of Their High School's "Smart Kid," And They're Not What I Expected

    "Even in high school, students and teachers were convinced he'd win a Nobel prize someday."

  • Exclusive: The Boeing whistleblower testified for 12 hours before his suicide. Here’s what he saw at the planemaker that alarmed him

    Barnett's 141 pages of testimony make crucial reading for anyone interested in grasping the deep-seated problems underlying the planemaker’s current crisis.

  • L.A. student dies after safety team member allegedly does not intervene to try to prevent fight

    An unarmed L.A. school safety worker allegedly does not intervene to stop a fight. A student dies. A one-off tragedy or a reason for school police to return to campus?

  • Kyle Rittenhouse, deadly shooter, college speaker? A campus gun-rights tour sparks outrage

    Kyle Rittenhouse, acquitted after fatally shooting two men at a 2020 protest, is telling college students they need to arm themselves on campus.

  • Dan Abrams ‘ashamed and embarrassed’ by Columbia campus protests

    Cable news host Dan Abrams said he is “ashamed and embarrassed” by protests that have broken out on the campus of New York’s Columbia University over Israel’s war with Hamas in the Middle East. “As a graduate of Columbia University Law School, I am ashamed and embarrassed by what I’m seeing on that campus and…

  • Teenage girl arrested after teachers and pupil stabbed at Welsh school

    Emergency services were called to the school in Ammanford at 11.20am on Wednesday.

  • Explainer-What is behind the pro-Palestinian protests at U.S. universities?

    Across campuses where protests have broken out, students have issued calls for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, an end to U.S. military assistance for Israel, university divestment from arms suppliers and other companies profiting from the war, and an amnesty for students and faculty members who have been disciplined or fired for protesting. Pro-Palestinian protests have drawn students and faculty of various backgrounds, including of Jewish and Muslim faiths. The groups organizing the protests include Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace.

  • Teacher lawsuits over forced grade inflation won’t fix unfair grading – here’s what could

    Not all teachers comply when asked to adjust student grades. An education scholar takes a look at what happens when they don’t.

  • Protests roiling U.S. colleges escalate with arrests, new encampments and closures

    The turmoil sweeping universities across the United States continues as dozens of student protesters faced charges, new encampments arose and some colleges allowed students to stay home and learn online.

  • Israel's Netanyahu says 'more has to be done' to stop pro-Palestinian protests on US campuses

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday "more has to be done" to stop pro-Palestinian protests that have spread across U.S. campuses in recent weeks. "What's happening in America's college campuses is horrific," he said in a recorded statement, accusing "antisemitic mobs" of taking over leading universities. Protests over Israel's actions in Gaza have intensified across U.S. campuses in recent weeks with the Gaza war now in its seventh month.

  • Protesters remain at Yale University a day after 45 pro-Palestinian activists were arrested on campus

    The arrests of dozens of pro-Palestinian, pro-divestment activists at Yale University didn’t deter protesters from uniting for another demonstration Tuesday.

  • How common is pupil violence in schools?

    The number of school suspensions in England rose to more than 260,000 in the spring term of last year, Government data shows.

  • GOP senators press Biden officials to ‘restore order’ to college campuses

    GOP senators sent a letter to Biden administration officials Tuesday demanding they “restore order” to college campuses amid contentious pro-Palestine protests. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) and 26 other Senate Republicans sent a letter to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and Attorney General Merrick Garland telling them to “restore order to campuses that have been effectively shut…

  • Columbia, Yale Get Tough on Pro-Palestinian Protesters

    (Bloomberg) -- For the students, it was the ultimate betrayal: Their university had called in the cops to arrest them for what they believed was a righteous protest on campus. Most Read from BloombergTaylor Swift Is Proof That How We Critique Music Is BrokenTech Giants Roar as Tesla Spikes in Late Hours: Markets WrapBiden’s New Chopper Is Demoted After Scorching White House LawnTesla Stock in ‘No Man’s Land’ After 43% Rout Ahead of EarningsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering, Investors Bailin

  • Arrests at US universities as Gaza protests grow

    STORY: Pro-Palestinian protests escalated across top U.S. universities Monday.After nightfall, riot police broke up demonstrations at New York University and carried out mass arrests.Hundreds of protesters had defied university orders to leave a plaza where they gathered.They shouted chants urging NYU authorities to divest from efforts linked to Israel’s war effort in Gaza.At New York's Columbia University, police detained several protesters.Earlier in the day, the school cancelled in-person classes to deescalate tensions after last week's crackdown on a pro-Palestinian protester tent city, that saw over 100 students arrested.Ongoing protests in top universities are a response to the escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which began on October 7 with a deadly raid by Hamas Islamist militants into Israel, and Israel's fierce response in Hamas-controlled Gaza.Some Columbia faculty, including professor David Lurie, spoke on Monday against the school suspending students who joined the action."We demand that all Barnard College and Columbia University's suspensions and charges be dismissed immediately and expunged from the students' records."Columbia University President Nemat Shafik had denounced antisemitic language and harassing behavior that she said had occurred on campus recently.Protesters on Columbia’s lawn have given speeches condemning Israel and Zionism and praising Palestinian armed resistance.Officers are posted to Manhattan streets, to prevent confrontations between rival groups.Meanwhile, student media at Yale University in Connecticut say at least 45 students were arrested Monday, linked to pro-Palestinian rallies that blocked traffic.Similar protests were seen at Emerson College, and at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Human rights advocates say there's been a rise in bias and hate against Jews, Arabs and Muslims since October 7, and concerns grow as the Jewish holiday of Passover began on Monday.

  • Columbia University sets midnight deadline for talks to dismantle protest encampment

    Columbia University President Minouche Shafik announced Tuesday evening that student organizers face a midnight deadline to reach an agreement to dismantle the pro-Palestinian protest encampment that has escalated tensions at the school and led some students to feel unsafe on campus.

  • With public universities under threat, massive protests against austerity shake Argentina

    Raising their textbooks and diplomas and singing the national anthem, hundreds of thousands of Argentines filled the streets of Buenos Aires and other cities on Tuesday to demand increased funding for the country’s public universities, in an outpouring of anger at libertarian President Javier Milei’s harsh austerity measures. The scale of the demonstration in downtown Buenos Aires appeared to exceed other massive demonstrations that have rocked the capital since Milei came to power. Students and professors coordinated with the country’s powerful trade unions and leftist political parties to push back against budget cuts that have forced Argentina’s most venerable university to declare a financial emergency and warn of imminent closure.

  • 'We will not move.' Pro-Palestinian encampments, protests grow at California universities

    Encampments and protests took place at UC Berkeley and Cal Poly Humboldt, and plans were shaping up for more pro-Palestinian protests at California colleges and universities.

  • Northern California teacher accused of sex with 8th-grade student on graduation day

    A former Gridley school teacher pleaded no contest after being accused of having sex with her 14-year-old student in 2021, according to the Butte County District Attorney’s Office. Michelle Christine Solis, 46, changed her plea during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday. She was accused of having sex with the student during the child’s eighth-grade year at Sycamore Junior High School.

  • Speaker Johnson to visit Columbia University amid protests

    Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) announced he will visit Columbia University on Wednesday to meet with Jewish students as the university faces massive pro-Palestine protests that have drawn the national spotlight. Hundreds of students have occupied Columbia’s campus for days, protesting the Biden administration’s response to the Israel-Hamas war, backing a cease-fire in the conflict and…