Off-Duty Chicago Police Officer Fatally Shot While Driving Home From Work Days Before 31st Birthday

An off-duty Chicago police officer days away from celebrating his 31st birthday was fatally shot while driving home from work, authorities said.

Luis Huesca, 30, was shot multiple times by a suspect who fled the scene in the officer's car just before 3 a.m. on April 21 in the city’s Gage Park neighborhood, police said, according to ABC7 Chicago, NBC Chicago, and ABC News.

Responding officers found Huesca suffering from gunshot wounds near his home, NBC Chicago reported, citing police. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

“What we do know is that the officer’s vehicle was taken, but to get to the total motive of what happened we need more information and the detective division is working on that," Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said, per NBC Chicago.

Snelling also said Huesca was still in his uniform when he was found, according to ABC News. The superintendent added that the shooting occurred just two days before Huesca’s 31st birthday.

Huesca was a six-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department who worked as a member of the Priority Response Team in the department’s 5th district, ABC News reported.

A homicide investigation is now underway, police said. On April 22, police released security footage of a person of interest who they warned should be considered dangerous.

“We are seeking to identify this individual regarding the murder of CPD Officer Luis Huesca in the 3100 block of West 56th St. on April 21, 2024,” the post reads. “If you have information, contact the Area One Detective Division at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTip.com. If you see this individual, DO NOT APPROACH and call 911.”

According to its Facebook page, Cook County Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker mourned Huesca’s death and shared his condolences in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on April 21.

“A terrible loss as we cope with the death of Officer Luis M. Huesca, who was just two days shy of his 31st birthday,” the post reads.

“Thinking of his family and fellow officers as we mourn the passing of a dedicated officer,” he added. “May his memory be a blessing and his service never forgotten.”

