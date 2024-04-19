The Office spin-off casts Domhnall Gleeson in lead role

The Office US spin-off has cast Star Wars actor Domhnall Gleeson in a lead role.

According to Deadline, the actor will join The White Lotus star Sabrina Impacciatore in the prospective comedy series. Details of their respective roles are currently being kept under wraps.

The Office US co-creator Greg Daniels has teamed up with Michael Koman to create the series, which will be set in a new office with a group of fresh faces who live in the same world as the original mockumentary series.

Rumours of a potential spin-off have been circulating for years, with Daniels stating in November 2023 that, if he were to revisit the series, it would be for a spin-off rather than a reboot.

Michael Kovac - Getty Images

Related: Dakota Johnson explains why The Office role was "worst time of my life"

Speaking to The Wrap, the TV boss said: "I don't like to think of anything as a reboot, you know what I mean? Because I feel like we ended that story beautifully. The characters had closure.

"I would never want to redo that same show with a different cast, because I think we got the luckiest cast, the best cast ever, in TV, to do that show. So the notion of a reboot is not of interest."

He continued: "The notion of maybe something like the way The Mandalorian is a new show in the Star Wars universe, you know what I mean? Something like the notion of this documentary crew doing a documentary about a different subject.

NBC Universal

Related: The Office's Steve Carell teams up with Spider-Man and The Good Place stars on Broadway

"That, I think, could be intriguing and creative. But I don't even know what you would call that. I don't know if that's like a sister show or something. I don't know what the term is. But it doesn't feel like 'reboot' would be the appropriate term for that."

Elsewhere, Gleeson is currently starring in Channel 4's One Day-style romance Alice & Jack, alongside Sex Education's Aimee Lou Wood, comedian Aisling Bea and Andrea Riseborough.

The actor has also landed his next movie role in Guy Ritchie's Fountain of Youth, which also stars A Quiet Place's John Krasinski and May December's Natalie Portman.

You Might Also Like