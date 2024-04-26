Officers help mom deliver baby on porch as it snows — then learn she’s having triplets

Officers helped a 24-year-old mom in labor deliver a baby on her front porch in Colorado.

Then they learned she was having triplets.

Police found the woman in pain on her porch as it snowed and rained at about 3:30 a.m. April 18, the Greeley Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Her phone had died when she started to go into labor alone, so she tried to get to a neighbor’s house to call 911 but couldn’t make it, police said.

Someone heard her screams and called for help, police said.

As officers waited for medical responders to arrive with an ambulance, she delivered her first baby.

Officers help mom deliver baby

One officer found bread ties to cut the baby’s umbilical cord while another officer got blankets and towels from a neighbor.

Police said a third officer used the bread ties to cut the cord while a fourth officer rushed the baby to a warm patrol vehicle.

The child was turning blue and stopped breathing so the officer performed CPR on him and did chest compressions, police said.

Medical responders took the child into the ambulance, police said. The second baby boy was then born and also put in the ambulance.

The two babies were taken to a hospital as the mom was put in a second ambulance.

She delivered the third baby by cesarean section, police said.

Babies being cared for in NICU

Police said all three baby boys had “strong heartbeats” and were put in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“Two triplets born naturally and a third via c-section??? You are superwoman!!! Incredible efforts to save all these precious lives! What a miracle!” one person commented on Facebook.

The children’s father told police the babies are still in the NICU in Aurora.

Greeley is about a 60-mile drive northeast from Denver.

Baby’s first NFL game? Woman gives birth in stadium during electric Browns-Colts game

Pregnant woman ‘vibing’ at Las Vegas music festival goes into labor weeks early

McDonald’s baby shower for ‘Little Nugget’? Couple celebrates after bathroom birth

Mom sees plea for liver transplant states away. Now baby has ‘full life ahead of her’