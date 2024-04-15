OJ Simpson made all visitors, including family, sign NDAs in final days before his death

OJ Simpson is said to have made all visitors, including his family, sign non-disclosure agreements to visit him in the days before his death.

In the 1990s, he became arguably the most infamous man in America after he was charged with the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, a waiter, who were stabbed to death. The trial in 1995 dominated the news for months, sparking contentious debate about fame, domestic abuse and racist treatment of Black Americans by the police. He was ultimately acquitted.

In 1997 Simpson was found liable for the pair’s deaths in a civil proceeding. Simpson was ordered to pay $33.5 million in a judgment, but managed to avoid paying significant damages.

Sources with direct knowledge have told TMZ that somewhere between 30 to 50 people – made up of friends and other family – saw OJ in person at his home in Las Vegas before he died on Wednesday. They are all said to signed the NDAs, and no phones were allowed in the room with Simpson.

Simpson was battling prostate cancer, according to his family.

Now, Malcolm LaVergn, the executor of Simpson’s estate, has vowed to prevent the payout of a $33.5m judgement to the families of Goldman and Brown Simpson, saying that he hopes to ensure that Goldman’s family, in particular, “get nothing”.

Speaking to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Mr LaVergn, who represented Simpson for the last 15 years of his life, said: “It’s my hope that the Goldmans get zero, nothing.

“Them specifically. And I will do everything in my capacity as the executor or personal representative to try and ensure that they get nothing.”

Thursday 11 April 2024 16:10 , Graig Graziosi

Orenthal James “OJ” Simpson has died at 76 years old, his family confirmed in a statement.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” his family wrote. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.”

Simpson was a former American football player – often regarded as one of the greatest running backs of all time – and actor who became a cultural icon. But he was perhaps most well known for his role in the highly publicised and controversial trial of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.

In what many referred to as “the trial of the century”, Simpson was accused, charged and then acquitted of murdering Brown and Goldman in 1994. His acquittal, by a mostly Black jury, was a seminal moment in US cultural history.

Thursday 11 April 2024 16:18 , Graig Graziosi

OJ Simpson denied being in pallative care in a video he posted in February.

Simpson made the video afte news outlets reported that he had been undergoing chemotherapy for prostate cancer.

While the reports did not suggest he was in hospice — merely that he was being treated for cancer — Simpson insisted he was not in hospice and said Donald Trump was right not to trust what the media says.

Simpson died two months later.

Thursday 11 April 2024 16:25 , Graig Graziosi

OJ Simpson told the world in 2023 that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He said he “caught cancer” and “had to do the whole chemo thing” but was confident he had beaten it.

“It looks like I beat it,” Simpson said in a video he posted at the time.

In Simpson’s final video he insisted that his health was alright, despite some complications. That video was posted to X/Twitter on 11 February, two months before he died.

“My health is good. I mean, obviously I’m dealing with some issues but I think I’m just about over it,” Simpson said in the video.

I’m from the Bay and I’m going with Bay!!! Lets go @49ers pic.twitter.com/MoO9TELc8B — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) February 11, 2024

Thursday 11 April 2024 16:30 , Graig Graziosi

OJ Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.

Simpson, cleared by a Los Angeles jury in what the U.S. media called “the trial of the century,” had died on Wednesday after a battle with cancer, his family posted on social media on Thursday.

Simpson avoided prison when he was found not guilty in the 1994 stabbing deaths of former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles. Simpson later served nine years in a Nevada prison after being convicted in 2008 on 12 counts of armed robbery and kidnapping two sports memorabilia dealers at gunpoint in a Las Vegas hotel.

Nicknamed “The Juice,” Simpson was one of the best and most popular athletes of the late 1960s and 1970s. He overcame childhood infirmity to become an electrifying running back at the University of Southern California and won the Heisman Trophy as college football’s top player. After a record-setting career in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Thursday 11 April 2024 16:40 , Graig Graziosi

Thursday 11 April 2024 16:50 , Graig Graziosi

This Independent story from February details how OJ Simpson shut down rumours that he was being treated for cancer.

Simpson responded to the rumours by insisting that he was not in “hospice,” though it’s unclear if any report actually claimed that he was.

‘I simply don’t care’

Thursday 11 April 2024 17:00 , Graig Graziosi

One of the lead detectives in the OJ Simpson murder trial, Tom Lange, was reportedly asked by TMZ how he felt after he learned that the former NFL star and muder suspect had died.

He did not have strong feelings about the development.

“I have nothing to say, I simply don’t care,” he told TMZ.

Simpson was ultimately acquitted.

Thursday 11 April 2024 17:10 , Graig Graziosi

Thursday 11 April 2024 17:20 , Graig Graziosi

OJ Simpson nearly became the deadly cyborg assassin of James Cameron’s legendary Terminator franchise, before Arnold Schwarzenegger was cast to lead the series.

The former American football star and infamous murder suspect, who died aged 76 on Wednesday (11 April) from cancer, was revealed to have originally been cast as The Terminator.

“It was actually OJ Simpson that was the first cast Terminator,” Schwarzenegger told The Independent in 2019. “Then somehow [James Cameron] felt that he was not as believable for a killing machine. So then they hired me. That’s really what happened.”

Thursday 11 April 2024 17:30 , Graig Graziosi

Thursday 11 April 2024 17:35 , Graig Graziosi

OJ Simpson has died aged 76 after a reported long battle with prostate cancer.

The American football star, who was infamously acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman, saw his health deteriorate in the past few months with him landing in hospice care, according to TMZ.

His death was announced when the NFL Hall of Famer’s X account posted a simple message from his family.

Simpson and Donald Trump were photographed together in 1993, two years before his acquittal

Thursday 11 April 2024 17:40 , Graig Graziosi

onald Trump and OJ Simpson in Manahttan, 1993 (John Barrett/Shutterstock)

Thursday 11 April 2024 17:50 , Graig Graziosi

Thursday 11 April 2024 18:00 , Graig Graziosi

OJ Simpson coverage trial in The Independent newspaper front page (The Independent)

Thursday 11 April 2024 18:10 , Graig Graziosi

Thursday 11 April 2024 18:15 , Graig Graziosi

INDEPENDENT EXCLUSIVE:

The father of Ron Goldman, who was murdered alongside his friend Nicole Brown, said the news of OJ Simpson’s death was a further reminder of how long his son has been gone, and how much he has been missed.

Ron Goldman, 25, and Nicole Brown, 35, were stabbed to death in June 1994 outside of her home in Brentwood, California after returning home from dinner.

Simpson, Brown’s ex-husband, was charged for their murders but aquitted in what was dubbed the “trial of the century”. A civil court later found Simpson, a former NFL player and actor, guilty of their murders.

Thursday 11 April 2024 18:20 , Graig Graziosi

In some of his final tweets before his death from prostrate cancer OJ Simpson announced that he was “just about over” some of the health “issues” he’d been having.

“My health is good”, the former NFL player, actor and acquitted murder suspect said on X. “I mean, obviously, I’m dealing with some issues, but hey, I think I’m just about over it and I’ll be back home on that golf course hopefully in a couple of weeks.

“But it was very nice hearing from you and hearing those good, positive thoughts”, Simpson said, speaking to his supporters on X in February during Super Bowl weekend.

Thursday 11 April 2024 18:30 , Graig Graziosi

Caitlyn Jenner has shared an unfiltered response to news that OJ Simpson has died at 76 years old.

The 74-year-old former Olympian took to X, formerly Twitter, shortly after news of Simpson’s death broke. “Good Riddance #OJSimpson,” wrote Jenner on Thursday 11 April.

Simpson - who was battling prostate cancer - died on Wednesday at his home in Las Vegas surrounded by his children and grandchildren, his family announced in a statement on Thursday. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” the statement read.

Thursday 11 April 2024 18:40 , Graig Graziosi

In September 2007, twelve years after his acquittal, OJ Simpson led a group of men into a Las Vegas hotel and casino to steal sports memoribilia at gunpoint.

Simpson was charged with severeal felonies, including kidnapping and armed robbery. He was found guilty the following year and was sentenced to up to 33 years in prison. He was eventually released on parole on 1 October, 2017.

Thursday 11 April 2024 18:50 , Graig Graziosi

OJ Simpson, an NFL player who later acquitted in an infamous murder trial, died at his home in Las Vegas on Wednesday, his family has said.

In what the media called the “trial of the century” at the time, Simpson avoided prison when he was found not guilty in the 1994 stabbing deaths of former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles.

Simpson later served nine years in a Nevada prison after being convicted in 2008 on 12 counts of armed robbery and kidnapping two sports memorabilia dealers at gunpoint in a Las Vegas hotel.

Here is everything Simpson was accused of:

Thursday 11 April 2024 19:00 , Graig Graziosi

Until 1994, OJ Simpson was known as an All-American hero – celebrated for his prowess on the American football field and later a successful career on both the big and small screen.

These triumphs earned Simpson a stratospheric rise, which came crashing down after he was accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

With the help of Kardashian family patriarch Robert Kardashian – his lawyer – he was acquitted of murder in 1995, though his glittering public image was irreparably damaged.

Thursday 11 April 2024 19:15 , Graig Graziosi

Famed attorney Gloria Allred, who represented Nicole Brown’s family during OJ Simpson’s murder trial, released a statement on Thursday following the news of his death.

She said his death was a reminder of how the legal system continues to fail women.

“Simpson’s death reminds us that the legal system even 30 years later is still failing battered women, and that the power of celebrity men to avoid true justice for the harm that they inflict on their wives or significant others is still a major obstacle to the right of women to be free of the gender violence to which they are still subjected,” she said.

Thursday 11 April 2024 19:30 , Graig Graziosi

Thursday 11 April 2024 19:45 , Graig Graziosi

Twenty-nine years ago, in 1995, the world was gripped by what the US media called “the trial of the century”, in which American football star and actor OJ Simpson was accused of murdering his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and friend Ron Goldman. They had been viciously stabbed to death.

Simpson was a superstar of sport and screen in the US, but in the UK what really made him famous was the live television coverage of police chasing his car through the streets of Los Angeles – as viewers were stunned by a celebrity becoming a wanted man.

Other drivers got out of their cars to cheer him on, in what became a real-life highlight of television history.

The story of how the American hero was suspected of turning into a villain played out dramatically in court, in one of the most notorious trials in 20th-century America.

Goldman family attorney: Simpson ‘died without penance'

Thursday 11 April 2024 20:00 , Graig Graziosi

The attorney for the family of Ron Goldman, David Cook, told The Independent that Simpson “died without penance” in an interview on Thursday.

“When people die without penance, it means they are really stuck. If they die without penance they will still not see God,” he said.

Thursday 11 April 2024 20:15 , Graig Graziosi

Before OJ Simpson was accused of murdering his ex-wife and her friend – and sensationally acquitted at the “trial of the century” in 1995 – he was already a household name in the United States.

The former athlete – who died on Wednesday aged 76 after a battle with cancer – had effectively parlayed his NFL superstar status into acting and advertising stardom.

He was known for his self-deprecating on-screen appearances, and was the face of Hertz car rentals with the slogan: “The superstar in a rent-a-car.”

READ MORE:

Thursday 11 April 2024 20:30 , Graig Graziosi

OJ Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.

Simpson, cleared by a Los Angeles jury in what the U.S. media called “the trial of the century,” had died on Wednesday after a battle with cancer, his family posted on social media on Thursday.

Simpson avoided prison when he was found not guilty in the 1994 stabbing deaths of former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles. Simpson later served nine years in a Nevada prison after being convicted in 2008 on 12 counts of armed robbery and kidnapping two sports memorabilia dealers at gunpoint in a Las Vegas hotel.

Nicknamed “The Juice,” Simpson was one of the best and most popular athletes of the late 1960s and 1970s. He overcame childhood infirmity to become an electrifying running back at the University of Southern California and won the Heisman Trophy as college football’s top player. After a record-setting career in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Thursday 11 April 2024 20:45 , Ariana Baio

Pro Football Hall of Fame President Jim Porter released a brief statement on the death of OJ Simpson.

“OJ Simpson was the first player to reach a rushing mark many thought could not be attained in a 14-game season when he topped 2,000 yards. His on-field contributions will be preserved in the Hall’s archives in Canton, Ohio,” Jim Porter said.

Thursday 11 April 2024 21:00 , Tom Murray, Inga Parkel

Following the announcement of the death of OJ Simpson, Saturday Night Live fans are sharing compilations of Norm Macdonald roasting the infamous NFL star.

Macdonald, who died in 2021 aged 61, was known for his regular jokes about Simpson following the latter’s 1995 acquittal for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman the previous year.

The comedian took aim at Simpson during the Weekend Update segment of the show, and later claimed he was fired over the repeated jibes.

“In his book, OJ Simpsons says he would’ve taken a bullet or stood in front of a train for Nicole. Man, I’m going to tell you, that is some bad luck when the one guy who would’ve died for you kills you,” Macdonald said in one episode before the verdict.

White House says ‘thoughts’ are with Simpson family

Thursday 11 April 2024 21:15 , Ariana Baio

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Joe Biden’s thoughts were with the family of OJ Simpson following his death during the White House press briefing on Thursday.

“I’ll say this, our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time, obviously with his family and loved ones. And I’ll say this, I know that they have asked for some privacy, and so we’re going to respect that. I’ll just leave it there,” Ms Jean-Pierre said in response to a question about Simpson’s death.

Kato Kaelin expresses love for Goldman and Brown family

Thursday 11 April 2024 21:30 , Ariana Baio

Kato Kaelin, an actor who served as a minor witness in the OJ Simpson trial, shared a statement on social media, expressing his love and compassion for the families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman following the death of Simpson.

“I’d like to express my condolences to the children, to Sydney and to Justin to Jason and Arnelle. They’ve lost their father and that is never easy,” Kaelin said.

“I wish to express my love and compassion to the Goldmans, to Fred and Kim. I hope you find closure. And finally, to the family of the beautiful Nicole Brown Simpson. May we always cherish her memories.”

Kaelin testified briefly during the trial and gained some national attention for it. He was staying in Simpson’s guesthouse the night Brown Simpson and Goldman were murdered.

He added, “Nicole was a beacon of light that burned bright may we never forget her.

Thursday 11 April 2024 22:00 , Amber Raiken

For what was referred to as “the trial of the century,” the late Robert Kardashian Sr reactivated his law license to serve on OJ Simpson’s defense team. Although Robert died in 2003 from esophageal cancer, his famous family has continued to be open about how they were affected by the trial.

Robert’s ex-wife Kris Jenner and his daughters - Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian - have explained how the trial created a divide within their family. Kim, who is studying to become a lawyer, has also poked fun at how her father’s work with Simpson has shaped her own career.

Here’s a rundown of everything the Kardashian-Jenner family has said about Simpson’s trial, and their relationship to their father’s close friend.

Thursday 11 April 2024 22:15 , Ariana Baio

Marcia Clark, the prosecutor who led the state’s case against OJ Simpson for the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, gave a brief statement in response to Simpson’s death.

“I send my condolences to Mr Simpson’s family,” Ms Clark said in a statement obtained by ET.

Thursday 11 April 2024 22:30 , Inga Parkel

OJ Simpson was a national figure with aspirations of becoming a film star following his successful career in the NFL. However, in 1994, his sports and acting fame were overshadowed by his year-long trial for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.

Simpson’s trial, at which he was sensationally acquitted, later became the subject of several documentaries, movies and FX’s popular true crime anthology series American Crime Story.

Originally released in 2016, the debut, Emmy-winning season of American Crime Story, is still available to stream on Hulu in the US. UK viewers can watch it on Disney+.

Thursday 11 April 2024 23:00 , Graig Graziosi

Orenthal James “OJ” Simpson has died at 76 years old, his family confirmed in a statement.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” his family wrote. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.”

Simpson was a former American football player – often regarded as one of the greatest running backs of all time – and actor who became a cultural icon. But he was perhaps most well known for his role in the highly publicised and controversial trial of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.

In what many referred to as “the trial of the century”, Simpson was accused, charged and then acquitted of murdering Brown and Goldman in 1994. His acquittal, by a mostly Black jury, was a seminal moment in US cultural history.

Thursday 11 April 2024 23:00 , Graig Graziosi

When it emerged that OJ Simpson was writing a book about the two brutal murders he had been acquitted of, he was accused of trying to cash in on horrific crimes that the victims’ families said they still believed he was guilty of.

But years later, the family obtained the rights to the work and renamed it to make it look as if Simpson was admitting to the crimes.

The former football star worked with a ghostwriter on If I Did It, a provocatively titled memoir that speculated on how he might have murdered his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994. Amid widespread criticism in the media, the project quickly ran into trouble.

Friday 12 April 2024 00:00 , Graig Graziosi

OJ Simpson, the former NFL star who was acquitted in a notorious double murder trial, died at his Las Vegas home on Wednesday after battling prostate cancer. He was 76 years old.

In 1994, five days after his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were found stabbed to death, Simpson was charged with the murder of both individuals. Simpson infamously led police on a 60-mile low-speed chase in Los Angeles for two hours, threatening to kill himself with a handgun, before ultimately surrendering.

Simpson’s trial would attract extensive media attention over the next year, with Robert Kardashian working as one of the six attorneys on his defense team. Robert, who passed away in 2003 from esophageal cancer, met Simpson when they were students at the University of Southern California. The two quickly became close friends and business partners, investing in the company Juice Inc and Concert Cinema.

Here is a detailed history on Khloe, Kris, Kourtney, and Kim’s relationship with OJ Simpson.

Friday 12 April 2024 01:00 , Graig Graziosi

OJ Simpson denied being in pallative care in a video he posted in February.

Simpson made the video afte news outlets reported that he had been undergoing chemotherapy for prostate cancer.

While the reports did not suggest he was in hospice — merely that he was being treated for cancer — Simpson insisted he was not in hospice and said Donald Trump was right not to trust what the media says.

Simpson died two months later.

Friday 12 April 2024 02:00 , Graig Graziosi

OJ Simpson told the world in 2023 that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He said he “caught cancer” and “had to do the whole chemo thing” but was confident he had beaten it.

“It looks like I beat it,” Simpson said in a video he posted at the time.

In Simpson’s final video he insisted that his health was alright, despite some complications. That video was posted to X/Twitter on 11 February, two months before he died.

“My health is good. I mean, obviously I’m dealing with some issues but I think I’m just about over it,” Simpson said in the video.

I’m from the Bay and I’m going with Bay!!! Lets go @49ers pic.twitter.com/MoO9TELc8B — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) February 11, 2024

Friday 12 April 2024 03:00 , Graig Graziosi

Friday 12 April 2024 04:00 , Graig Graziosi

This Independent story from February details how OJ Simpson shut down rumours that he was being treated for cancer.

Simpson responded to the rumours by insisting that he was not in “hospice,” though it’s unclear if any report actually claimed that he was.

OJ Simpson shuts down reports he’s in ‘hospice’ following cancer treatment

‘I simply don’t care’

Friday 12 April 2024 04:59 , Graig Graziosi

One of the lead detectives in the OJ Simpson murder trial, Tom Lange, was reportedly asked by TMZ how he felt after he learned that the former NFL star and muder suspect had died.

He did not have strong feelings about the development.

“I have nothing to say, I simply don’t care,” he told TMZ.

Simpson was ultimately acquitted.

Friday 12 April 2024 06:00 , Graig Graziosi

OJ Simpson nearly became the deadly cyborg assassin of James Cameron’s legendary Terminator franchise, before Arnold Schwarzenegger was cast to lead the series.

The former American football star and infamous murder suspect, who died aged 76 on Wednesday (11 April) from cancer, was revealed to have originally been cast as The Terminator.

“It was actually OJ Simpson that was the first cast Terminator,” Schwarzenegger told The Independent in 2019. “Then somehow [James Cameron] felt that he was not as believable for a killing machine. So then they hired me. That’s really what happened.”

Friday 12 April 2024 07:00 , Graig Graziosi

Friday 12 April 2024 08:00 , Graig Graziosi

OJ Simpson has died aged 76 after a reported long battle with prostate cancer.

The American football star, who was infamously acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman, saw his health deteriorate in the past few months with him landing in hospice care, according to TMZ.

His death was announced when the NFL Hall of Famer’s X account posted a simple message from his family.

Friday 12 April 2024 09:00 , Graig Graziosi

Friday 12 April 2024 10:00 , Graig Graziosi

In some of his final tweets before his death from prostrate cancer OJ Simpson announced that he was “just about over” some of the health “issues” he’d been having.

“My health is good”, the former NFL player, actor and acquitted murder suspect said on X. “I mean, obviously, I’m dealing with some issues, but hey, I think I’m just about over it and I’ll be back home on that golf course hopefully in a couple of weeks.

“But it was very nice hearing from you and hearing those good, positive thoughts”, Simpson said, speaking to his supporters on X in February during Super Bowl weekend.

Friday 12 April 2024 10:13 , Chris Stevenson

The families of OJ Simpson’s alleged victims have vowed to go after his estate for unpaid compensation.Simpson was acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman at a trial in 1995.

In 1997 Simpson was found liable for the pair’s deaths in a civil proceeding. Simpson was ordered to pay $33.5 million in a judgment, but managed to avoid paying significant damages. David Cook, a San Francisco attorney for Goldman’s father, Fred, who has been seeking to collect the civil judgment, said he would continue to fight for justice for the families.

“He died without penance. We don’t know what he has, where it is or who is in control. We will pick up where we are and keep going with it,” he said.

Friday 12 April 2024 11:00 , Graig Graziosi

OJ Simpson, an NFL player who later acquitted in an infamous murder trial, died at his home in Las Vegas on Wednesday, his family has said.

In what the media called the “trial of the century” at the time, Simpson avoided prison when he was found not guilty in the 1994 stabbing deaths of former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles.

Simpson later served nine years in a Nevada prison after being convicted in 2008 on 12 counts of armed robbery and kidnapping two sports memorabilia dealers at gunpoint in a Las Vegas hotel.

Here is everything Simpson was accused of:

Friday 12 April 2024 11:22 , Tom Watling

OJ Simpson has died aged 76 after a reported long battle with prostate cancer.

The American football star, who was infamously acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman, saw his health deteriorate in the past few months with him landing in hospice care, according to TMZ.

His death was announced when the NFL Hall of Famer’s X account posted a simple message from his family.

Friday 12 April 2024 11:23 , Tom Watling

Orenthal James “OJ” Simpson has died at the age of 76 following a battle with cancer.

On Thursday 11 April, Simpson’s family announced his death on his Twitter/X account. “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” the statement read. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.”

Friday 12 April 2024 11:23 , Tom Watling

OJ Simpson’s family announced on Thursday 11 April that he had died at 76-years-old amid a battle with prostate cancer.

Simpson died on Wednesday surrounded by his children and grandchildren. “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” his family wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Friday 12 April 2024 11:27 , Tom Watling

OJ Simpson being chased by police in a low-speed pursuit was one of the most-watched moments in US TV history.

Footage has resurfaced following Simpson’s death aged 76 on Wednesday, 10 April.

Ninety-five million Americans watched as the former American football running back’s Ford Bronco, driven by his friend Al Cowlings with Simpson in the back with a handgun, led police on a 90-minute-long pursuit on 17 June 1994 after his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were murdered.

Simpson surrendered to police and stood trial for the murders.

He was acquitted in a trial the following year.

On Thursday, his family said Simpson “succumbed to his battle with cancer surrounded by his children and grandchildren.”

Friday 12 April 2024 11:40 , Tom Watling

OJ Simpson was found not guilty of murdering his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson in a 1995 trial verdict watched by around 100 million people worldwide.

The American football star and actor was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife and her friend Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles.

He was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping.

Footage of the verdict has resurfaced after Simpson’s death was announced by his family on Thursday, 11 April.

He died on Wednesday after he “succumbed to his battle with cancer surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” a statement said.

Friday 12 April 2024 11:50 , Tom Watling

Caitlyn Jenner has shared an unfiltered response to news that OJ Simpson has died at 76 years old.

The 74-year-old former Olympian took to X, formerly Twitter, shortly after news of Simpson’s death broke. “Good Riddance #OJSimpson,” wrote Jenner on Thursday 11 April.

Simpson - who was battling prostate cancer - died on Wednesday at his home in Las Vegas surrounded by his children and grandchildren, his family announced in a statement on Thursday. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” the statement read.

Friday 12 April 2024 12:00 , Graig Graziosi

Until 1994, OJ Simpson was known as an All-American hero – celebrated for his prowess on the American football field and later a successful career on both the big and small screen.

These triumphs earned Simpson a stratospheric rise, which came crashing down after he was accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

With the help of Kardashian family patriarch Robert Kardashian – his lawyer – he was acquitted of murder in 1995, though his glittering public image was irreparably damaged.

Friday 12 April 2024 12:10 , Tom Watling

OJ Simpson, the former NFL star who was acquitted in a notorious double murder trial, died at his Las Vegas home on 10 April after battling prostate cancer. He was 76 years old.

In 1994, five days after his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were found stabbed to death, Simpson was charged with the murder of both individuals. Simpson infamously led police on a 60-mile low-speed chase in Los Angeles for two hours, threatening to kill himself with a handgun, before ultimately surrendering.

Friday 12 April 2024 12:20 , Tom Watling

Twenty-nine years ago, in 1995, the world was gripped by what the US media called “the trial of the century”, in which American football star and actor OJ Simpson was accused of murdering his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. They had been viciously stabbed to death.

Simpson was a superstar of sport and screen in the US, but in the UK what really made him famous was the live television coverage of police chasing his car through the streets of Los Angeles – as viewers were stunned by a celebrity becoming a wanted man.

Friday 12 April 2024 12:30 , Tom Watling

OJ Simpson was a national figure with aspirations of becoming a film star following his successful career in the NFL. However, in 1994, his sports and acting fame were overshadowed by his year-long trial for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.

While the former NFL star and actor – who died on Wednesday (10 April) aged 76 after a battle with cancer – may have starred in films such as 1974’s The Klansman, his most notable screen appearance came in the form of his 1995 “trial of the century”.

Simpson’s trial, at which he was sensationally acquitted, later became the subject of several documentaries, movies and FX’s popular true crime anthology series American Crime Story.

Friday 12 April 2024 12:40 , Tom Watling

When it emerged that OJ Simpson was writing a book about the two brutal murders he had been acquitted of, he was accused of trying to cash in on horrific crimes that the victims’ families said they still believed he was guilty of.

But years later, the family obtained the rights to the work and renamed it to make it look as if Simpson was admitting to the crimes.

The former football star worked with a ghostwriter on If I Did It, a provocatively titled memoir that speculated on how he might have murdered his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994. Amid widespread criticism in the media, the project quickly ran into trouble.

Friday 12 April 2024 12:50 , Tom Watling

Watch as the audience of The Oprah Winfrey Show react to the verdict of OJ Simpson’s trial in a resurfaced clip.

The former athlete was accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1994 and his acquittal the following year after the “trial of the century” was watched around the world.

The verdict was streamed live to Oprah’s audience on 3 October 1995, with cheers breaking out as Simpson was acquitted on both counts of murder.

Simpson died aged 76 on Wednesday 10 April, his family confirmed.

Friday 12 April 2024 13:00 , Graig Graziosi

Caitlyn Jenner has shared an unfiltered response to news that OJ Simpson has died at 76 years old.

The 74-year-old former Olympian took to X, formerly Twitter, shortly after news of Simpson’s death broke. “Good Riddance #OJSimpson,” wrote Jenner on Thursday 11 April.

Simpson - who was battling prostate cancer - died on Wednesday at his home in Las Vegas surrounded by his children and grandchildren, his family announced in a statement on Thursday. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” the statement read.

Friday 12 April 2024 13:10 , Tom Watling

The father of Ron Goldman, who was murdered alongside his friend Nicole Brown 30 years ago, said the news of OJ Simpson’s death was a further reminder of how long his son has been gone, and how much he is missed.

Goldman, 25, and Brown, 35, were stabbed to death on 12 June 1994 outside Brown’s home in Brentwood, California.

Simpson, Brown’s ex-husband, was charged with their murders but acquitted in what was dubbed the “trial of the century”. A civil court later found Simpson, a former NFL player and actor, liable for their deaths.

Friday 12 April 2024 13:20 , Tom Watling

Before OJ Simpson was accused of murdering his ex-wife and her friend – and sensationally acquitted at the “trial of the century” in 1995 – he was already a household name in the United States.

The former athlete – who died on Wednesday aged 76 after a battle with cancer – had effectively parlayed his NFL superstar status into acting and advertising stardom.

Friday 12 April 2024 13:26 , Chris Stevenson

The family, friends and medical staff are said to have been made to non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) when visiting OJ Simpson at his home in the final days before his death.

Sources with direct knowledge have told TMZ that somewhere between 30 to 50 people – made up of friends and other family – saw OJ in person before he died on Wednesday. They are all said to signed the NDAs, and no phones were allowed in the room with him.

Friday 12 April 2024 13:30 , Tom Watling

OJ Simpson nearly became the deadly cyborg assassin of James Cameron’s legendary Terminator franchise, before Arnold Schwarzenegger was cast to lead the series.

The former American football star and infamous murder suspect, who died aged 76 on Wednesday (10 April) from cancer, was revealed to have originally been cast as The Terminator.

“It was actually OJ Simpson that was the first cast Terminator,” Schwarzenegger told The Independent in 2019. “Then somehow [James Cameron] felt that he was not as believable for a killing machine. So then they hired me. That’s really what happened.”

Friday 12 April 2024 13:50 , Tom Watling

Ruby Wax has said OJ Simpson was “delusional” and that he “didn’t know what he had done” whilst reflecting on their 1998 interview.

The TV personality interviewed the former NFL player in 1998 after he was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Friday, 12 April, the comedian described her time with Simpson in Los Angeles.

She claims he repeatedly joked about the death of his Brown, once phoning Ms Wax to joke “I killed her”.

Simpson died of cancer on Wednesday 10 April aged 76.

Friday 12 April 2024 14:00 , Graig Graziosi

INDEPENDENT EXCLUSIVE:

The father of Ron Goldman, who was murdered alongside his friend Nicole Brown, said the news of OJ Simpson’s death was a further reminder of how long his son has been gone, and how much he has been missed.

Ron Goldman, 25, and Nicole Brown, 35, were stabbed to death in June 1994 outside of her home in Brentwood, California after returning home from dinner.

Simpson, Brown’s ex-husband, was charged for their murders but aquitted in what was dubbed the “trial of the century”. A civil court later found Simpson, a former NFL player and actor, guilty of their murders.

Father of murdered Ron Goldman speaks on OJ Simpson’s death

Friday 12 April 2024 14:30 , Graig Graziosi

Famed attorney Gloria Allred, who represented Nicole Brown’s family during OJ Simpson’s murder trial, released a statement on Thursday following the news of his death.

She said his death was a reminder of how the legal system continues to fail women.

“Simpson’s death reminds us that the legal system even 30 years later is still failing battered women, and that the power of celebrity men to avoid true justice for the harm that they inflict on their wives or significant others is still a major obstacle to the right of women to be free of the gender violence to which they are still subjected,” she said.

Friday 12 April 2024 15:00 , Graig Graziosi

Twenty-nine years ago, in 1995, the world was gripped by what the US media called “the trial of the century”, in which American football star and actor OJ Simpson was accused of murdering his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and friend Ron Goldman. They had been viciously stabbed to death.

Simpson was a superstar of sport and screen in the US, but in the UK what really made him famous was the live television coverage of police chasing his car through the streets of Los Angeles – as viewers were stunned by a celebrity becoming a wanted man.

Other drivers got out of their cars to cheer him on, in what became a real-life highlight of television history.

The story of how the American hero was suspected of turning into a villain played out dramatically in court, in one of the most notorious trials in 20th-century America.

Friday 12 April 2024 15:30 , Graig Graziosi

OJ Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.

Simpson, cleared by a Los Angeles jury in what the U.S. media called “the trial of the century,” had died on Wednesday after a battle with cancer, his family posted on social media on Thursday.

Simpson avoided prison when he was found not guilty in the 1994 stabbing deaths of former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles. Simpson later served nine years in a Nevada prison after being convicted in 2008 on 12 counts of armed robbery and kidnapping two sports memorabilia dealers at gunpoint in a Las Vegas hotel.

Nicknamed “The Juice,” Simpson was one of the best and most popular athletes of the late 1960s and 1970s. He overcame childhood infirmity to become an electrifying running back at the University of Southern California and won the Heisman Trophy as college football’s top player. After a record-setting career in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Friday 12 April 2024 15:38 , Tom Watling

Ruby Wax has said OJ Simpson was “delusional” and that he “didn’t know what he had done” whilst reflecting on their 1998 interview.

The TV personality interviewed the former NFL player in 1998 after he was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Friday, 12 April, the comedian described her time with Simpson in Los Angeles.

She claims he repeatedly joked about the death of his Brown, once phoning Ms Wax to joke “I killed her”.

Simpson died of cancer on Wednesday 10 April aged 76.

Friday 12 April 2024 16:10 , Graig Graziosi

The families of OJ Simpson’s alleged victims have vowed to seek damages after his death from prostate cancer.

Simpson, who died in Las Vegas on Wednesday at the age of 76, was acquitted in 1995 of the double murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, in what was dubbed as the “trial of the century” before being found liable for the pair’s deaths in a civil proceeding two years later and ordered to pay $33.5 million to the victim’s families.

However, the American football star managed to avoid ever paying significant damages, with the Goldman estate only receiving about $123,000 before Simpson’s death.

READ MORE:

Friday 12 April 2024 16:25 , Graig Graziosi

Friday 12 April 2024 16:58 , Graig Graziosi

Friday 12 April 2024 17:45 , Graig Graziosi

For many people old enough to remember O.J. Simpson’s murder trial, his 1995 exoneration was a defining moment in their understanding of race, policing and justice. Nearly three decades later, it still reflects the different realities of white and Black Americans.

Some people recall watching their Black coworkers and classmates erupting in jubilation at perceived retribution over institutional racism. Others remember their white counterparts shocked over what many felt was overwhelming evidence of guilt. Both reactions reflected different experiences with a criminal justice system that continues to disproportionately punish Black Americans.

Simpson, who died Wednesday, remains a symbol of racial divisions in American society because he is a reminder of how deeply the inequities are felt, even as newer figures have come to symbolize the struggles around racism, policing and justice.

Friday 12 April 2024 18:10 , Graig Graziosi

Friday 12 April 2024 18:37 , Graig Graziosi

A clip from Shrek 2 featuring a spoof of OJ Simpson’s infamous 1994 car chase has resurfaced following the death of the former American football star on Wednesday (10 April), aged 76.

Five days after the 1994 murders of Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman, he fled in his white Ford Bronco with a former teammate, carrying his passport and a disguise. The slow-motion car chase over the LA freeways captured global attention.

In the wake of Simpson’s death, fans are remembering the event’s parody in DreamWork’s Shrek sequel.

Friday 12 April 2024 18:50 , Graig Graziosi

Kim Kardashian told David Letterman in 2020 that she would not comment on OJ Simpson’s guilt or innocence out of respect for his children.

“I’ve never expressed how I’ve felt about that because I just respect his children,” she said at the time.

Kardashian’s father, Robert Kardashian, was a friend of Simpson’s at the time of the trial.

She said the trial “tore my family apart.”

“We didn’t really know what to believe or whose side to take as kids, because we didn’t want to hurt one of our parents’ feelings,” she told Letterman.

Friday 12 April 2024 19:15 , Graig Graziosi

Before his murder trial, OJ Simpson had moved from the world of football into the world of Hollywood.

He played the character “Nordberg” in the Naked Gun movies, where his character frequently was injured in increasingly absurd scenarios.

David Zucker, who directed the films, commented on Simpson’s death and his acting and included a barb about his murder trial that first appeared in a book about his films.

“R.I.P. Nordberg. ‘His acting was a lot like his murdering: He got away with it, but no one believed him,’” Zucker wrote.

Friday 12 April 2024 19:50 , Graig Graziosi

Friday 12 April 2024 20:15 , Graig Graziosi

OJ Simpson’s family announced on Thursday 11 April that he had died at 76-years-old amid a battle with prostate cancer.

Simpson died on Wednesday surrounded by his children and grandchildren. “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” his family wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Friday 12 April 2024 20:30 , Graig Graziosi

Orenthal James “OJ” Simpson has died at the age of 76 following a battle with cancer.

On Thursday 11 April, Simpson’s family announced his death on his Twitter/X account. “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” the statement read. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.”

Friday 12 April 2024 20:45 , Graig Graziosi

OJ Simpson being chased by police in a low-speed pursuit was one of the most-watched moments in US TV history.

Footage has resurfaced following Simpson’s death aged 76 on Wednesday, 10 April.

Ninety-five million Americans watched as the former American football running back’s Ford Bronco, driven by his friend Al Cowlings with Simpson in the back with a handgun, led police on a 90-minute-long pursuit on 17 June 1994 after his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were murdered.

Simpson surrendered to police and stood trial for the murders.

He was acquitted in a trial the following year.

On Thursday, his family said Simpson “succumbed to his battle with cancer surrounded by his children and grandchildren.”

Friday 12 April 2024 21:00 , Graig Graziosi

OJ Simpson was found not guilty of murdering his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson in a 1995 trial verdict watched by around 100 million people worldwide.

The American football star and actor was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife and her friend Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles.

He was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping.

Footage of the verdict has resurfaced after Simpson’s death was announced by his family on Thursday, 11 April.

He died on Wednesday after he “succumbed to his battle with cancer surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” a statement said.

Friday 12 April 2024 21:30 , Graig Graziosi

Caitlyn Jenner has shared an unfiltered response to news that OJ Simpson has died at 76 years old.

The 74-year-old former Olympian took to X, formerly Twitter, shortly after news of Simpson’s death broke. “Good Riddance #OJSimpson,” wrote Jenner on Thursday 11 April.

Simpson - who was battling prostate cancer - died on Wednesday at his home in Las Vegas surrounded by his children and grandchildren, his family announced in a statement on Thursday. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace,” the statement read.

Friday 12 April 2024 22:30 , Graig Graziosi

Until 1994, OJ Simpson was known as an All-American hero – celebrated for his prowess on the American football field and later a successful career on both the big and small screen.

These triumphs earned Simpson a stratospheric rise, which came crashing down after he was accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman.

With the help of Kardashian family patriarch Robert Kardashian – his lawyer – he was acquitted of murder in 1995, though his glittering public image was irreparably damaged.

Friday 12 April 2024 23:00 , Graig Graziosi

OJ Simpson, the former NFL star who was acquitted in a notorious double murder trial, died at his Las Vegas home on 10 April after battling prostate cancer. He was 76 years old.

In 1994, five days after his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman were found stabbed to death, Simpson was charged with the murder of both individuals. Simpson infamously led police on a 60-mile low-speed chase in Los Angeles for two hours, threatening to kill himself with a handgun, before ultimately surrendering.

Saturday 13 April 2024 00:00 , Graig Graziosi

Twenty-nine years ago, in 1995, the world was gripped by what the US media called “the trial of the century”, in which American football star and actor OJ Simpson was accused of murdering his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. They had been viciously stabbed to death.

Simpson was a superstar of sport and screen in the US, but in the UK what really made him famous was the live television coverage of police chasing his car through the streets of Los Angeles – as viewers were stunned by a celebrity becoming a wanted man.

Saturday 13 April 2024 01:00 , Graig Graziosi

When it emerged that OJ Simpson was writing a book about the two brutal murders he had been acquitted of, he was accused of trying to cash in on horrific crimes that the victims’ families said they still believed he was guilty of.

But years later, the family obtained the rights to the work and renamed it to make it look as if Simpson was admitting to the crimes.

The former football star worked with a ghostwriter on If I Did It, a provocatively titled memoir that speculated on how he might have murdered his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1994. Amid widespread criticism in the media, the project quickly ran into trouble.

Saturday 13 April 2024 02:00 , Graig Graziosi

Watch as the audience of The Oprah Winfrey Show react to the verdict of OJ Simpson’s trial in a resurfaced clip.

The former athlete was accused of killing his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in 1994 and his acquittal the following year after the “trial of the century” was watched around the world.

The verdict was streamed live to Oprah’s audience on 3 October 1995, with cheers breaking out as Simpson was acquitted on both counts of murder.

Simpson died aged 76 on Wednesday 10 April, his family confirmed.

Saturday 13 April 2024 03:00 , Graig Graziosi

The father of Ron Goldman, who was murdered alongside his friend Nicole Brown 30 years ago, said the news of OJ Simpson’s death was a further reminder of how long his son has been gone, and how much he is missed.

Goldman, 25, and Brown, 35, were stabbed to death on 12 June 1994 outside Brown’s home in Brentwood, California.

Simpson, Brown’s ex-husband, was charged with their murders but acquitted in what was dubbed the “trial of the century”. A civil court later found Simpson, a former NFL player and actor, liable for their deaths.

Saturday 13 April 2024 04:00 , Graig Graziosi

Before OJ Simpson was accused of murdering his ex-wife and her friend – and sensationally acquitted at the “trial of the century” in 1995 – he was already a household name in the United States.

The former athlete – who died on Wednesday aged 76 after a battle with cancer – had effectively parlayed his NFL superstar status into acting and advertising stardom.

Saturday 13 April 2024 04:59 , Graig Graziosi

The family, friends and medical staff are said to have been made to non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) when visiting OJ Simpson at his home in the final days before his death.

Sources with direct knowledge have told TMZ that somewhere between 30 to 50 people – made up of friends and other family – saw OJ in person before he died on Wednesday. They are all said to signed the NDAs, and no phones were allowed in the room with him.

Saturday 13 April 2024 06:00 , Graig Graziosi

OJ Simpson, the American football star and actor who was acquitted in a sensational 1995 trial of murdering his former wife but was found responsible for her death in a civil lawsuit and was later imprisoned for armed robbery and kidnapping, has died at the age of 76.

Simpson, cleared by a Los Angeles jury in what the U.S. media called “the trial of the century,” had died on Wednesday after a battle with cancer, his family posted on social media on Thursday.

Simpson avoided prison when he was found not guilty in the 1994 stabbing deaths of former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in Los Angeles. Simpson later served nine years in a Nevada prison after being convicted in 2008 on 12 counts of armed robbery and kidnapping two sports memorabilia dealers at gunpoint in a Las Vegas hotel.

Nicknamed “The Juice,” Simpson was one of the best and most popular athletes of the late 1960s and 1970s. He overcame childhood infirmity to become an electrifying running back at the University of Southern California and won the Heisman Trophy as college football’s top player. After a record-setting career in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Saturday 13 April 2024 07:00 , Graig Graziosi

Orenthal James “OJ” Simpson has died at 76 years old, his family confirmed in a statement.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” his family wrote. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.”

Simpson was a former American football player – often regarded as one of the greatest running backs of all time – and actor who became a cultural icon. But he was perhaps most well known for his role in the highly publicised and controversial trial of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman.

In what many referred to as “the trial of the century”, Simpson was accused, charged and then acquitted of murdering Brown and Goldman in 1994. His acquittal, by a mostly Black jury, was a seminal moment in US cultural history.

Saturday 13 April 2024 08:00 , Graig Graziosi

Kato Kaelin, an actor who served as a minor witness in the OJ Simpson trial, shared a statement on social media, expressing his love and compassion for the families of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman following the death of Simpson.

“I’d like to express my condolences to the children, to Sydney and to Justin to Jason and Arnelle. They’ve lost their father and that is never easy,” Kaelin said.

“I wish to express my love and compassion to the Goldmans, to Fred and Kim. I hope you find closure. And finally, to the family of the beautiful Nicole Brown Simpson. May we always cherish her memories.”

Kaelin testified briefly during the trial and gained some national attention for it. He was staying in Simpson’s guesthouse the night Brown Simpson and Goldman were murdered.

He added, “Nicole was a beacon of light that burned bright may we never forget her.

Saturday 13 April 2024 09:00 , Graig Graziosi

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Joe Biden’s thoughts were with the family of OJ Simpson following his death during the White House press briefing on Thursday.

“I’ll say this, our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time, obviously with his family and loved ones. And I’ll say this, I know that they have asked for some privacy, and so we’re going to respect that. I’ll just leave it there,” Ms Jean-Pierre said in response to a question about Simpson’s death.

Saturday 13 April 2024 10:00 , Graig Graziosi

OJ Simpson has died aged 76 after a reported long battle with prostate cancer.

The American football star, who was infamously acquitted of the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman, saw his health deteriorate in the past few months with him landing in hospice care, according to TMZ.

His death was announced when the NFL Hall of Famer’s X account posted a simple message from his family.

Saturday 13 April 2024 11:00 , Graig Graziosi

In some of his final tweets before his death from prostrate cancer OJ Simpson announced that he was “just about over” some of the health “issues” he’d been having.

“My health is good”, the former NFL player, actor and acquitted murder suspect said on X. “I mean, obviously, I’m dealing with some issues, but hey, I think I’m just about over it and I’ll be back home on that golf course hopefully in a couple of weeks.

“But it was very nice hearing from you and hearing those good, positive thoughts”, Simpson said, speaking to his supporters on X in February during Super Bowl weekend.

