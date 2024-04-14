Ojeda, Fernández, Freese carry NYCFC to 2-0 victory over Revolution

NEW YORK (AP) — Agustín Ojeda scored the first goal of his career early in the second half, Julián Fernández scored late and New York City FC pulled out a 2-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night at Yankee Stadium.

Neither team scored until Ojeda found the net unassisted in the 57th minute to give New York City (2-4-2) the lead. Ojeda drilled a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the top right corner of the net. He was making his first start and fourth appearance.

NYCFC picked up an insurance goal in the third minute of stoppage time when Fernández used an assist from Kevin O'Toole to score for the first time this season. Fernández had two goals in two starts and nine appearances last season. It was his third start and eighth appearance this season.

Matt Freese turned away five shots to post his first clean sheet of the season for New York City. Freese saved three shots in the first half.

Henrich Ravas, coming off his first career clean sheet in a 1-0 victory over Charlotte FC last week, had four saves for the Revolution (1-.5-1), who are off to a rough start under first-year manager Caleb Porter.

The Revolution lead the all-time series 10-9-7 with a 34-33 edge in goals scored.

New York City will host D.C. United on Saturday. New England travels to play Toronto FC on Saturday.

