Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon II arrested on accusations of DUI, per reports

Oklahoma State football running back Ollie Gordon II was arrested on accusations of driving under the influence early on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

As first reported by News On 6 on Monday night — citing a probable cause affidavit from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol — Gordon was pulled over on Interstate 35 near Moore, south of Oklahoma City, after a trooper reported Gordon driving 82 mph in a 65 mph speed limit zone and swerving through traffic.

Gordon reportedly had a blood alcohol content of .11 and .10 when tested twice at the jail. The legal drinking limit in the state of Oklahoma is .08.

Here is everything to know of Gordon's reported arrest:

Ollie Gordon arrest details

Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II waits to run a drill during an Oklahoma State University Cowboys spring football practice.

According to additional reporting by Oklahoma City-based KOCO, the trooper who pulled Gordon over at roughly 2:30 a.m. reported smelling "an odor associated with an alcoholic beverage" from Gordon, who is 20 years old. Gordon reportedly denied drinking, saying he had been around friends who were. He then reportedly refused to take a field sobriety test before telling the trooper he had consumed one alcoholic beverage.

The trooper then reportedly asked Gordon whether he had any alcohol in the vehicle, to which Gordon replied he had two open containers of liquor. The trooper then reported finding "a half-full bottle of lemonade vodka and a half-full bottle of tequila," per the report.

The trooper again asked Gordon whether he would take a field sobriety test, which he again refused. He was then arrested on complaints of DUI under the age of 21, transporting an open container of alcohol, failing to manage a single lane of traffic and speeding 16-20 mph over the speed limit.

Oklahoma State statement

When reached by the USA TODAY Network for comment on Gordon's reported arrest, an Oklahoma State spokesman said the university is aware of the situation but has no further comments at this time.

Gordon, listed as a junior on Oklahoma State's football roster, is coming off a season in which he won the Doak Walker Award as the nation's top running back. The Fort Worth, Texas, native is coming off a breakout season in which he rushed 285 times for 1,732 yards (6.1 yards per attempt) and 21 touchdowns.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II arrested on DUI accusations