What’s the oldest restaurant you remember going to in Modesto? Share your memories

I know it’s not polite to ask a person their age, but what about their oldest memory?

Scrolling through some of the Modesto-focused Facebook groups I’m a part of, I’ve seen a number of recent posts of restaurant menus people have collected over the years.

The posts made me curious: What Modesto restaurant do you remember going to that doesn’t exist anymore?

Was it a new spot then, or had it already been around for a while?

What made it special, or what was your favorite thing on the menu?

Share your memories, and you may see your favorite nostalgic spot featured in a future article.