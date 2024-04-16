Olivia Culpo Reveals 'Exactly' What Cosmetic Procedures She's Had Done - and Addresses That 'Buccal Fat' Buzz

The former Miss Universe said she's never had any cosmetic surgery done to her face

TIKTOK Olivia Culpo, April 2024

Olivia Culpo is setting the record straight on facial cosmetic procedures she's had done.

Over the weekend, the 31-year-old model shared a video on TikTok of herself getting ready for Coachella. In the clip, she did a makeup tutorial carefully explaining her tips and tricks for maintaining her appearance.

“I have a lot of new products that I’ve been using,” the 2012 Miss Universe said, after noting that she had not done a “Get Ready with Me (GRWM)” in “a while.”

“Today I’m going to Coachella," Culpo said as she began applying concealer to her face and then evenly spreading the product out with a pink beauty blender.

Next, she discussed minor changes she’s made as of late.

“In other news, you guys! I got a lash lift yesterday. My eyelashes look — it looks like I have lash extensions, or false eyelashes on, like it’s pretty intense,” she said.

Robino Salvatore/GC Olivia Culpo, April 2024

However, it took four hours to achieve the glamorous look, according to the model.

“Beauty is pain,” Culpo added. She then moved on to a moisture foundation and a serum for “a nice glow.”

Applying her contour, she said she was going for “a more natural, lived-in look” by bronzing.

The topic of contouring got Culpo talking about her facial structure.

“Everybody’s always interested in talking about, ‘What fillers did you — What botox did you do?’ All these things. Well, I, for the record, have never had plastic surgery. I don’t judge anybody that has,” she said.

The actress, who is engaged to San Francisco 49ers' running back Christian McCaffrey, said it’s not uncommon for her to receive comments online from people asking what she’s changed about herself.

Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo, February 2020

Culpo said some assume she’s gotten buccal fat removal “because my face is more sunken in now than it was 10, 12 years ago.”

“I’ll tell you guys exactly what I do,” she said before going through a list of non-surgical cosmetic procedures.

She confessed to having botox injected into several places in her face, but said she doesn't get it in her forehead because she wasn’t pleased with her previous results.

“When I do filler, I do my lips. I do not fill my jaw,” Culpo said, continuing to do her makeup.

The model added that there was a point in her life when she would get botox in her jaw “to slim it,” but she no longer gets that particular procedure done because she’s choosing to “embrace my natural structure.”

She also added that it’s been years since she’s done cheek fillers because she doesn’t want her face “to look so concave.”

“So that’s the tea you guys! I just got a lash lift!”



