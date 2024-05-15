Olivia Rodrigo's Top Fell Apart on Stage and She Fully Played Through It

Wardrobe malfunctions definitely come with the territory when you're doing a giant stadium tour, and Olivia Rodrigo just had a pretty major one! As in, her top straight up undid itself in the back and almost fell off mid-performance of "Love Is Embarrassing." And honestly she handled it like a pro and did. not. miss. a. beat.

The moment was (obviously) caught on camera, and footage shows Olivia realizing her shirt is coming apart while a backup dancer follows her around stage and attempts to help.

if i were olivia and my stage bra chooses to malfunction NOW out of all days where my boyfriend's parents are in the audience i would melt to the floor right then and there 😭😭 she really is incredibly professional pic.twitter.com/dILs9Y67KQ — rie (@huntzberqer) May 15, 2024

Liv ended up laughing the moment off by saying "this is fucking embarrassing," which honestly? On theme for the song in question.

Reminder that Olivia just added nine new international dates to the GUTS world tour, with stops in Bangkok, Seoul, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, Melbourne, and Sydney. Unfortunately, she had to cancel several Manchester shows in early May due to technical issues at the arena.

“I’ve been having such a great time in Europe so far and I’m sooooo disappointed that we’re unable to perform in Manchester due to on-going venue-related technical issues,” Olivia told fans via Instagram Stories. “We're doing our best to reschedule the show. You can hold onto your tickets for further info or request a refund at your point of purchase. More info will be sent directly to ticket holders. I’m so bummed and I really hope to see you all soon."

