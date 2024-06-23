Olympia area fire crews respond to blaze at former restaurant near brewery in Tumwater

Olympia area fire crews and local law enforcement responded to a blaze at a long vacant former restaurant Sunday afternoon.

The fire crews and police were dispatched to the South Pacific restaurant at Custer Way and Capitol Boulevard, a Thurston County dispatcher said. The fire was reported about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

South Pacific, a former Cantonese restaurant, has been closed for about 10 years.

Roads are closed in the area: Custer Way at Cleveland Avenue and Capitol Boulevard at E Street, according to the dispatcher.

Tumwater fire, Olympia fire, Lacey fire and McLane/Black Lake fire departments are at the scene.

