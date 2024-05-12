Olympia woman is injured after she crashes into guardrail near Chehalis, troopers say

A 41-year-old Olympia woman was taken to an area hospital Saturday afternoon after she crashed her SUV into a guardrail, according to the Washington State Patrol.

About 2:25 p.m., the woman and a 14-year-old boy were driving north on Interstate 5, approaching Chehalis in Lewis County.

Troopers say that in the area of Exit 77, the car veered onto the right shoulder, then crossed the freeway to the left shoulder and crashed into the median, blocking one lane.

The boy was not hurt, according to State Patrol, but the woman was injured and taken to Providence Centralia Hospital.

She also faces multiple criminal charges, including second-degree negligent driving. She was not wearing her seat belt and did not have insurance, according to State Patrol.