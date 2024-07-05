One Last Thing with Joseph Gordon-Levitt: How Fatherhood Turned Him Into a ‘Big Softie’ (Exclusive)

The actor stars in the new Netflix movie 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F'

The Tyler Twins/Netflix

When it comes to being a father, Joseph Gordon-Levitt is the first to admit his whole perspective has shifted.

The actor, 43, was recently doing press for his new Netflix movie, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, and spent time with the United Services Organizations (USO). "One of the soldiers asked, 'What do you do to keep in touch with your family when you’re away like when we’re away from ours?' And, man, that really got to me," Gordon-Levitt tells PEOPLE in this week's issue.

"There I was in tears in front of all these guys, just a big softie. I have a new idea of what that is in the context of being a dad."

Jeff Vespa/Getty Joseph Gordon-Levitt and his wife Tasha McCauley

Gordon-Levitt, who shares two sons with his wife Tasha McCauley, sat down with the magazine and revealed more for One Last Thing:

Last time I laughed on-set

Eddie [Murphy] would crack me up when we weren’t rolling. He can just take any story and make it funny. But on-camera it’s my job not to break, and I do not. I pride myself on that. You’re not going to get any ruined Eddie Murphy takes on my account.

Courtesy of Netflix Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F

Last game I played

I played catch with a baseball and glove with my son this morning. I know that sounds like Norman Rockwell Americana, but I remember doing it with my dad, which is so sweet.

Last time I was nervous

Years ago I gave a TED Talk, and everyone was like, “Now, most people get nervous and experience dry mouth.” And I was like, “Yeah, most people don’t do this for a living like me.” I was so wrong. There I was with actual dry mouth giving my talk; I couldn’t believe it.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty

Last time I sang out loud

I did Jimmy Fallon on my wife [Tasha McCauley]’s birthday, so I surprised her by singing “Lover” by Taylor Swift. I think she’d be embarrassed for me to say how big of a fan of Taylor she is. She sunk down into the couch squealing.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is now streaming on Netflix.

