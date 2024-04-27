Lexington man dies, another person injured in boating incident on Lake Cumberland

Karla Ward
·1 min read

One person died and another was injured after a boating incident on Lake Cumberland early Saturday.

Russell County Deputy Coroner Tanya Womack said the boat hit a rock wall, and Anthony Williams, 36, of Lexington, died as a result of injuries he sustained.

Russell County Search and Rescue said they were called to “a reported boating accident on the lake near Cemetery Island” at about 1:30 a.m.

One person was rescued and “received immediate medical attention for injuries sustained during the accident,” the search and rescue agency said in a Facebook post.

The second victim, who died, was found in the water by a diver, the rescue team said. The coroner was brought to the scene in a boat and helped facilitate the removal of the body, which was transported to Jamestown Marina, according to the rescue agency.

“Russell County Search and Rescue extends its deepest condolences to the families affected by this tragedy,” the Facebook post stated. “We commend the swift actions of our team members and EMS personnel in their rescue efforts. RCSAR remains dedicated to ensuring the safety of our community and stands ready to respond to all emergencies with professionalism and care.”

