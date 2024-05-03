One person dies, four injured in Swansea crash, police say

Belleville News-Democrat
·1 min read

One person died and four others were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Illinois 159 Thursday evening, Swansea police said.

Two persons were airlifted to St. Louis and two others were taken to metro-east hospitals, Swansea Police Chief Matthew Blomberg said.

The names of the victims were not released.

The “serious traffic crash” occurred in the 2400 block of Illinois 159 and the roadway was closed due to a crash reconstruction investigation, the police department said in Facebook post.

“Avoid the area. Updates will be provided as appropriate,” the post said.

Along with Swansea police officers, the Swansea Fire Department also responded.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Grandparents killed in Highway 401 crash were visiting from India, parents survived

    TORONTO — The two grandparents killed along with their infant grandson in a wrong-way highway crash with a van being chased by police were visiting from India, Ontario's police watchdog said Thursday, while the baby's parents were also in the car but survived. The Special Investigations Unit said the three-month-old boy's father and mother, who live in Ajax, Ont., were treated in hospital after Monday's crash. The watchdog said the 27-year-old mother was treated for serious injuries but offered

  • Hybrid Cars Are Surging in Popularity Over EVs. Here’s the Real Reason They’re So Popular.

    Hybrid vehicle sales are surging in the U.S. while battery-electric cars pile up on dealer lots. According to Cars.com hybrids and plug-in hybrid vehicles, or PHEVs, average $48,918, while the average price for an all-battery electric vehicle is $63,802. Sales of battery electric vehicles, or BEVs, grew just 7% year over year in the first quarter of 2024, according to data provider WardsAuto, down from 43% year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter of 2023.

  • 2nd Boeing whistleblower found dead. Here's a timeline of the company's mounting problems.

    This is the second Boeing whistleblower to die in the last two months.

  • Elon Musk's plan for a cheap EV seems to have hit another major snag

    Tesla has reportedly pulled back on plans to develop a new "gigacasting" method that's intended to simplify manufacturing and cut costs.

  • 3-month-old, grandparents visiting from India killed in 401 crash: SIU

    Ontario's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has released more information about Monday's crash that killed four people, including a three-month-old boy, after police chased a suspect through oncoming traffic on Highway 401 east of Toronto.

  • Toddler found asleep on passenger's lap with no seatbelt

    Police were "shocked" to find a driver and passenger without seatbelts, despite the latter also having a one-year-old child in her lap. Lancashire Road Police described how a traffic officer in a fully marked car was stopped at a red traffic light in Blackburn on Monday when they noticed the car next to them had an empty car seat. The rear seat passenger had a toddler lying on her lap.

  • 5 American Cars That Cost the Most Over Time

    Careful car buyers spend plenty of time budgeting for the purchase -- how much they can afford to spend, put down and finance, and what kind of monthly payment they can tolerate. But even the most...

  • Baby, grandparents killed in Ontario wrong-way police chase

    Four people have died, including a baby and their grandparents, after a major crash caused by a high-speed police chase through oncoming traffic on Highway 401 east of Toronto. As Mike Drolet reports, the tragedy is raising questions about how police pursuits should be balanced against public safety.

  • Safety gear, training, helped B.C. wildfire pilot survive crash, safety board says

    RICHMOND, B.C. — A Transportation Safety Board report says experience, recent training and safety equipment were key factors in a pilot surviving the crash of a firefighting plane south of Cranbrook in August 2022. The report says the pilot was alone in the Air Tractor AT-802A aircraft and had just finished his eighth water drop when the engine suddenly lost power, with no time to recover because of the low altitude. The report says the pilot couldn't quickly diagnose the problem, so focused ins

  • Ford's April sales dip, but hybrid shipments surge

    Ford reported April US sales that dipped slightly, but saw continued strength with hybrid and truck sales, highlighting the automaker’s pivot into those vehicles.

  • Maryland plans to rebuild collapsed Baltimore bridge in just over four years

    Maryland is expecting to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge in just more than four years, a process that could cost up to $1.9 billion, the Maryland Department of Transportation confirmed to The Hill. The state’s estimated timeline for the rebuild is by fall of 2028, the department said. The plan’s announcement comes nearly five…

  • CN, CPKC workers approve strike mandate as possible work stoppage looms

    Employees at Canada's two biggest railways have authorized a strike that could see thousands of workers walk off the job in three weeks if they are unable to reach new deals on contract demands. About 6,000 employees at Canadian National Railway Co. and 3,300 at Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. voted more than 97 per cent in favour of a strike mandate this week, the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference said Wednesday. “After six months of negotiations with both companies, we are no closer to reachi

  • Captain sentenced to 4 years in prison after scuba dive boat fire that killed 34 people in California

    A former dive boat captain was sentenced to four years in prison Thursday on a negligence conviction known as “seaman’s manslaughter” after 34 people were killed in a fire that broke out on his boat in 2019.

  • Driver jailed for killing man after speeding stop

    Taxi driver Shakoor Ahmed has been jailed for killing pedestrian Dan Beames.

  • Pilot killed when plane crash lands in Georgia neighborhood, officials say

    The plane caught fire and was smoldering in a front yard.

  • I-95 in Connecticut will close for days after fiery crash damages bridge, governor says

    HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The major traffic artery linking New England with New York will be closed in Connecticut for days after a tanker fire damaged a bridge over Interstate 95, Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday. The tanker truck filled with gasoline burst into flames in a three-vehicle crash Thursday on I-95 in southwest Connecticut, closing the East Coast’s main north-south highway and causing major traffic jams. While Lamont said there were no serious injuries in the 5:30 a.m. accident in Norwalk

  • Italdesign Quintessenza is part GT, part pickup, all EV, with tons of tech

    Italdesign Quintessenza is part GT, part pickup, tons of tech, all EV, and quick, too. A 150-kWh battery and 778 hp get the concept from 0-62 in 3 seconds.

  • Nova Scotia to keep requirement for motor vehicle safety inspections following review

    HALIFAX — Nova Scotia’s public works minister says that after a review by her department, the province will be keeping its current motor vehicle inspection requirement in place. Kim Masland says her department started looking at the possibility of removing the fees for vehicle safety checks at the beginning of the year but decided against it, although it is still considering changing the frequency of inspections. Masland told reporters following a cabinet meeting today that she believes vehicle

  • Man posted photos of drug use before crash that killed 7-year-old, grandma, officials say

    “All I thought about was them at peace,” the California girl’s mother told news outlets of the driver’s conviction.

  • Ford Stock Is Moving Up. Monthly Sales, and 2 More Things, Are Helping.

    Ford stock is having a good day, for a few reasons. Thursday, Citi analyst Itay Michaeli raised his Ford price target to $18 from $16 after spending time with the company. “Management conveyed a confident tone,” wrote Michaeli.