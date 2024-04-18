One person found dead inside burning house in Chapel Hill

One person is dead after an overnight house fire in eastern Chapel Hill.

At 1:37 a.m., the Chapel Hill Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire on Rogerson Drive, which is near the Glen Lennox neighborhood.

Crews found one home fully involved and closed Rogerson Drive between Cleland Drive and Douglas Road.

The name of the person who was killed has not been released yet, and no cause for the fire has been announced. There were no other injuries, according to a town news release.

