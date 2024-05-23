One person killed, another injured in Wednesday KCK shooting

One man was fatally shot and another was injured in a shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, Wednesday night, police said.

Officers were called to the incident in the 4000 block of Lawrence Drive around 10:45 p.m., according to Nancy Chartrand, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim who was shot was taken to an area hospital, Chartrand said. He was described as “stable.”

The circumstances around the shooting were not immediately clear Thursday morning.

Anyone with information related to the incident may contact the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 815-474-TIPS.