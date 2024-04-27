One Show surprises charity worker live on TV

Ian "H" Watkins was posing as a bingo caller in the pub when he surprised Hayley Thomas [BBC]

When Hayley Thomas went to her local pub to play bingo with her family, she did not expect to end up on prime time TV.

The mum-of-five was honoured with a One Big Thank You by BBC 1's The One Show for the charity work she has done to help her community's most vulnerable people.

She said it was "amazing" being surprised by her friends and family, as well as singer Ian "H" Watkins who was posing as a bingo caller.

Hayley from Blackwood, Caerphilly county, set up Helping Caring Team (HCT) in 2019, a charity providing support and provisions for homeless and vulnerable individuals.

The organisation has since grown, with three others joining Hayley working in the community, as well as volunteers and contributors behind the scenes.

HCT also helps by funding emergency accommodation, as well as arranging services and distributing donations of clothing and furniture.

"There are so many people involved. It's beautiful," she said.

For Hayley, "the biggest challenge" is getting people in need to accept help.

"Gaining that person’s trust is our main focus," she said, adding that her team has helped victims of domestic abuse, older members of the community and those experiencing poverty.

She cites her grandmother, Christa, as her biggest inspiration for wanting to make a difference, remembering how, in her 80s, she took her curtains down and gave them to her neighbours because they didn't have any.

"She would do anything for anyone," said Hayley.

"She was an angel."

Rob Long, one of those who has benefited from the charity's support, said Hayley "deserves the One Big Thank You" because of "the energy and enthusiasm she puts into everything she does".

For Ann Long, having someone who cares made all of the difference.

"When you’re struggling, you feel you’ve got no-one to turn to," she said.

"Hayley cares for everyone."

Ian "H" Watkins from Steps surprised her with a video of thank you messages from those she helps, rounded off by a special clip from her favourite TV presenter Dermot O'Leary.

Surrounded by her family and friends, Hayley thanked them for their nomination with tears in her eyes.

"All of my team are amazing and we love what we do," she said.