The One Show's Alex Jones thanks NHS after son's operation

The One Show host Alex Jones has praised the NHS as her son underwent a "little" operation.

Jones took to Instagram earlier today (April 18) to post a picture of Kit reading a book, giving a shoutout to nurses and doctors who took good care of him, as well as highlighting the work of charity Read for Good, providing children in hospital with books to read.

"Kit has been in for a little op this morning," Jones wrote on her Instagram Stories.

"Firstly, a HUGE thank to the wonderfully kind nurses and doctors @chelwestft," she said, tagging the staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in West London.

"Simply the best for paediatrics, and also to @mykidsgoodreads. Kit chose a book which cheered him right up," she continued.

Jones recently returned to The One Show after taking a break to enjoy a holiday with her family in Lanzarote. The presenter, who's a mother of three, gave details about her getaway on Instagram, describing the destination as "perfect for little children".

"We had a bit of a road trip today and went to the north of the island to Mirador del Rio for the incredible view (and lovely cafe) and then on to @jameosdelagua, an amazing cave where they have a protected species of blind crabs in the underground lagoon and an opera theatre, all via a delicious fish restaurant in a tiny village called Los Moros," she wrote in her post.

"Then, to finish a 'disco' at the villa. The fact that they have disco lights around the pool is probably the most exciting thing for the children! Life feels extra nice in the sun!"

During Jones's break, presenters Lauren Laverne and Clara Amfo filled in for her on The One Show sofa.

The One Show airs Mondays through Fridays at 7pm on BBC One

