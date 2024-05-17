One young adult is dead in Friday daytime shooting in Columbus, according to coroner

One person has been killed after a shooting on Cusseta Road in Columbus, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Bryan has identified the victim as Raquise Walls, 20, who was pronounced dead at 12:42 p.m. at a local hospital.

The shooting occurred at 3737 Cusseta Road, which is the address listed for Avalon Apartments, according to Bryan.

Henderson said the Walls’ body will be sent to the GBI for an autopsy.”