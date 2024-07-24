‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

As Martin Short says in the recently released Only Murders in the Building Season 4 trailer, “somewhere lay a sniper’s nest,” and the identity of that sniper will prove even more difficult to discover in the latest installment of Hulu’s murder mystery series, which has expanded its star-studded cast quite a bit.

The teaser trailer, plot summary and a new photo reveal the purpose behind the addition of some of the stars, because, in Oliver’s words they’re “goin to the movies.” The “starriest season yet” will arrive this summer on Hulu, bringing back the original trio of sleuths as well as other characters who have been a part of their Arconia drama since the beginning.

More from Deadline

A new poster teases the Hollywood plot of Season 4 and bills all the major characters in a great film reel design.

‘Only Murders In the Building’ Season 4 key art

For everything we know about Only Murders in the Building Season 4’s release date, cast, plot and more, read below:

When does Only Murders in the Building Season 4 come out?

The latest star-studded installment of the cozy mystery show will premiere on Hulu on August 27.

Who is in Only Murders in the Building Season 4?

Alongside staple group Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez), Meryl Streep will return for Season 4 after her Season 3 debut as Loretta Durkin. Detective Donna Williams (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) and Howard (Michael Cyril Creighton) will also return for the latest mystery, which revolves around the death of Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch).

RELATED: ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Hasn’t Written Off Jane Lynch Quite Yet

Instead of Season 3’s players — Ashley Park, Paul Rudd, Jesse Williams and more — Season 4 recruited Molly Shannon, Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, Zack Galifianakis, Richard Kind and Kumail Nanjiani before the trailer dropped to reveal Melissa McCarthy had also joined the fourth installment. Desmin Borges (You’re The Worst), Siena Werber (Brand New Cherry Flavor)and newcomer Lilian Rebelo (Our Dear Drug Lord) will appear in recurring roles, as well as Daphne Rubin-Vega, Catherine Cohen and Jin Ha.

Eva Longoria is Mabel (Selena Gomez), Eugene Levy is Charles (Steve Martin) and Zach Galifianakis is Oliver (Martin Short) in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Longoria’s, Levy’s and Galifianakis’ roles have been revealed in a behind the scenes photo released by Hulu. Respectively, the actors (as themselves) will be portraying the original trio Mabel, Charles and Oliver in the movie based on their Only Murders in the Building podcast.

What is Only Murders in the Building Season 4 about?

Photo: Hulu

Season 4 will investigate the mysterious murder of Zazz Pataki, Charles’ Brazzos stunt double, whose death made up Season 3’s ending cliffhanger. The Season 4 description complicates Sazz’s death when the trio questions whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim.

As the trailer teases, the Arconia residents are “going to the movies” or as Oliver affectionately calls them, “the pictures” because a Hollywood studio wants to make a movie based on the Only Murders in the Building podcast. The bicoastal action only ramps up from there as the newly cast faces are introduced, drama ensues on set and the three original podcasters ride in a limo snacking on what looks like In ‘N’ Out as Charles tries to jog pedestrians’ memory about Brazzos. Shannon’s entertainment lawyer asks them for their life rights in a pink power suit at the end of the trailer.

According to the season’s description, the amateur sleuths race back to New York to embark on an even more epic journey — traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents.

Watch the Only Murders in the Building Sesaon 4 trailer:

RELATED NEWS:

Molly Shannon Joins ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 4 As Recurring

Meryl Streep Sets ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 4 Return

Eva Longoria Joins ‘Only Murders In The Building’s Season 4 Cast

Eugene Levy Joins ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 4 As Recurring

Zach Galifianakis Joins ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Season 4 As Recurring

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.