OPINION - I'm sorry but I don't want to pay a green tax to eat out in London, it's expensive enough already

Let’s get something out of the way: in theory, I do not oppose Westerners giving money to developing nations so that fruit trees may be planted. Quite the contrary. Clearly, looking at history, there is something owed. Nor should we forget the simple fact that many here can afford to help countries where there are innumerable people who cannot afford much at all.

Here we are, though: £1.23 added to restaurant bills, a new — discretionary — carbon footprint charge. The scheme, called Carbon Friendly Dining and backed by a Canada-based retail consultancy called Lightspeed, aims to fight the climate crisis with this token sum.

Apparently the initiative “helps counterbalance the environmental impact” of diners’ meals and “also help some of the poorest communities on the planet”. Noble, admirable. Chefs such as James Martin and London restaurant groups from Cubitt House to Rossopomodoro have joined up. I’ve no doubt each has good intentions. But there are problems. To start, scores of diners are likely to think this scheme is a little sneaky.

A Carbon Friendly Dining spokesman said at the time that the charges were “highly visible” and “completely optional”. But when we have psychologists suggesting these monetary novelties are unlikely to be challenged when social embarrassment is taken into account … come on. It’s sustainability by proxy, by the back door. It’s arguably just another form of greenwashing in a world trying to appear ecologically minded when in fact fossil fuels remain the predominant energy source and the rainforest is still being cut down. And then £1.23 to plant a few fruit trees? We quickly arrive at the paper straw effect — tinkering around the edges.

It’s restaurants that will suffer. Any good one in London already sources produce from farms that care about the environment — increasingly, when it comes to meat, from regenerative operations. They minimise waste, filter tap water, use only sustainable seafood. There’s a lot of superficial work, particularly at chains, but any hospitality business worth its salt will attempt to act in an environmentally responsible fashion even if it’s as much about marketing as it is about impressing Sir David Attenborough.

And so adding this small fee to bills seems a little short-sighted. It will rile up guests who want to go out and have a good time. Eating out is already expensive, incomes are stretched.

What about the bigger picture? Probably diners at these restaurants took the Tube or the train. They are already sponsoring a tiger and donating each month to the Trussell Trust. To support our planet is to exist today and although much seems a drop in the ocean, collective efforts are not futile.

The buck cannot be continuously passed on to the little people. And you know what, if nothing else, with the fossil fuels and the private jets, the factory farms and the Range Rovers, the world is heating up and drying up and these fruit trees probably wouldn’t last anyway.

This £1.23 surcharge is only going to annoy people trying to enjoy themselves in the twilight of humanity. Don’t take my word for it — a recent poll asking, “Would you pay a charity donation on top of your restaurant bill”, via another newspaper, saw plus-35,000 votes. The answers? Just four per cent said yes. A further three per cent said yes, but only because they’d be too embarrassed to ask for it to be taken off. The rest said no.

Josh Barrie is an Evening Standard food and drink writer