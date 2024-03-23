OPP investigating man's death near Brockville

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the sudden death of a young man in the Township of Athens, Ont. (Jillian Renouf/CBC - image credit)

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating the sudden death of a young man in the Township of Athens, about 20 kilometres west of Brockville, Ont.

In media release, OPP said officers were sent to an address on Main Street at 8:15 a.m. Saturday.

A heavy police presence will remain for several hours as they investigate the death, OPP said.

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information about the man's death is asked to contact the Leeds County OPP or Crime Stoppers.