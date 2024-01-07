OPP warning drivers after multiple collisions overnight

The region hasn't had much snow so far this winter. One short-lived snowfall happened in early December. (Francis Ferland/CBC - image credit)

With the first major snowfall of the new year, police are warning drivers to slow downs on the roads across Ottawa.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said they've responded to at least nine collisions along Highway 417 since 6 p.m. Saturday.

"The OPP is reminding drivers to drive with extra caution in the snow. Leave extra room around vehicles as braking distance will be greatly reduced in slippery conditions," they wrote in a statement to CBC Sunday morning.

Snow has been falling across the nation's capital since Saturday evening.

Environment Canada said about 5 to 10 centimetres fell throughout the night and the weather agency is expecting another 5 to 10 centimetres to fall across the region by midday Sunday.

The City of Ottawa said crews have been out clearing streets and sidewalks. So far, there is no winter weather parking ban in effect.

OPP suggest calling 511 to check on road conditions before heading out.