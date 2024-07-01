Opposing views shared on assisted dying proposals

Demonstrations have taken place, capturing both sides of the debate, as politicians consider the legislation on Monday [BBC]

Protesters both for and against proposed assisted dying laws on the Isle of Man have shared their views, ahead of an extra sitting of the House of Keys.

Politicians will continue to debate legislation on Monday that would allow terminally-ill people the right to die.

Millie Blenkinsop-French, from Douglas, said: "I think it is time now for us to have that choice."

But Karen Owen said "one person's choice impinges on another's" and would lead to families having to have "terrifying" conversations as the end of life approaches.

If the legislation is approved, there will be strict eligibility criteria: People who request an assisted death will have to be over 18, have lived on the island for at least five years and have been told by doctors they have less than 12 months to live.

Members continue to debate the detail of the private members' bill, including ongoing discussion of the Chief Ministers' call for a referendum.

Public opinion was narrowly divided on the issue in a consultation held in April 2023 where more than 3,000 people shared their views.

Ms Blekinsop-French said her son, James, who died of cancer at the age of 51, "suffered the most horrific death - it was awful watching him die".

She called his death "inhumane" and said if assisted dying had been possible, "he wouldn't have had to go through that".

"I want the choice to say: 'I have had enough'."

"I pray to God the legislation goes through; why this needless suffering?"

But Ms Owen said her mother, Hazel, had lived with Parkinson's disease for five years before her death in 2017, but she "didn't want to die".

She said the time she and her mother spent together was "precious", and with the care of doctors her mother "died with dignity".

The assisted dying proposals would have meant having to have a conversation "about whether she wanted an assisted death".

"It would have terrified her, and demeaned everything we had," said Ms Owen.

