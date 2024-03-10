Oscars 2024 – live: Nominations, red carpet time and how to watch Academy Awards tonight

The 2024 Oscars are taking place tonight, with fierce competition from blockbusters including Oppenheimer, Poor Things, Killers of the Flower Moon and Barbie.

As ever, there were the usual snubs in the nominations announcement that led to outrage among film fans, but the ceremony will unite an exciting mix of contenders including Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer), Emma Stone (Poor Things), Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon) and director Christopher Nolan, who is widely tipped to win his first ever Academy Award for Oppenheimer.

Take a look at our winners predictions here.

The Oscars, which are airing in the UK on ITV, will once again be hosted by late-night titan Jimmy Kimmel. It will be his fourth year presenting the film awards.

Meanwhile, viewers can also expect appearances from Mahershala Ali, Nicolas Cage, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Matthew McConaughey, Lupita Nyong’o and Zendaya, all of whom will be handing out trophies throughout the evening.

Follow live updates below

Oscars 2024

Oscar nominations 2024: The full list of nominated movies, actors and directors

09:30 , Roisin O'Connor

Anticipation around the 2024 Oscars has reached fever pitch, ahead of what feels like a rather predictable ceremony tonight.

Cillian Murphy is widely expected to receive a Best Actor Oscar for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, while Nolan himself is predicted to scoop his first Best Director nod. Emma Stone and Lily Gladstone are both favourites for Best Actress, for their performances in Poor Things and Killers of the Flower Moon, respectively.

Take a look at the full list of nominations:

The full list of Oscars 2024 nominations

How to win an Oscar? Sex, spin and very dirty tricks

08:51 , Roisin O'Connor

Story continues

Harvey Weinstein may be gone, but the devious Oscar campaigning he masterminded remains alive and well. Geoffrey Macnab digs into the Academy Award manoeuvring that ensures the films with the biggest financial backing always come out on top on Oscar night.

How to win an Oscar? Sex, spin and very dirty tricks

WATCH: Helen Mirren gets own Barbie doll complete with mini Oscar

Saturday 9 March 2024 10:01 , Roisin O'Connor

27 actors you’d assume have won Oscars – but haven’t

Saturday 9 March 2024 08:30 , Tom Murray

For every serial winner like Daniel Day-Lewis or Frances McDormand, there’s a Willem Dafoe or Glenn Close: great actors who haven’t yet been given their due by the Academy.

Here’s a breakdown of all the living actors who have been nominated multiple times – but have never taken home an award.

The 27 actors you’d assume have won Oscars – but haven’t

Does Oppenheimer’s nominations sweep herald a troubling return to Hollywood’s macho ‘dad movie’ days?

Saturday 9 March 2024 07:30 , Tom Murray

It may be Oppenheimer ’s race to lose , writes Louis Chilton. After a compelling five-win sweep of the Golden Globes, Christopher Nolan’s propulsive three-hour drama has ossified as the frontrunner for this year’s awards season, pipping competitors such as Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro and colourful doll-based comedy Barbie .

“If 2024 is indeed to be Oppenheimer’s year, the film would be a deserving victor. It’s a meaty, intelligent and wonderfully crafted piece of work – a career high for Nolan and its lead Cillian Murphy, who plays atomic bomb creator J Robert Oppenheimer. And yet, there’s something about the idea of an Oppenheimer win that feels strangely backwards-facing.”

Read the full piece here:

Is Oppenheimer’s awards win a return to the bad old ‘dad movie’ days?

The Independent’s Culture team make their predictions – part one

Friday 8 March 2024 16:30 , Jacob Stolworthy

With the Golden Globes and Baftas behind us, we’ve turned our attention to who will take home the top prizes at this year’s Oscars.

Jonathan Glazer’s disturbing holocaust drama The Zone of Interest is dominating the foreign-language categories, but will it take home the Best Picture gong? Does Yorgos Lanthimos’s macabre comedy-horror Poor Things have enough steam to surpass the Oppenheimer behemoth?

Jacob Stolworthy, Annabel Nugent and Adam White predict which films will walk away winners at the 2024 Oscars.

Watch here:

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?

Actors who have never won Oscars

Friday 8 March 2024 15:30 , Jacob Stolworthy

For every serial winner like Daniel Day-Lewis or Frances McDormand, there’s a Willem Dafoe or Glenn Close: great actors who haven’t yet been given their due by the Academy.

Here’s a breakdown of all the living actors who have been nominated multiple times – but have never taken home an award.

The 27 actors you’d assume have won Oscars – but haven’t