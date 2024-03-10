Oscars 2024 red carpet: the best dressed stars at the Academy Awards

Vanessa Hudgens (Getty Images)

For the Oscars 2024, the carpet — after last year’s ‘champagne’ diversion — is back to red. The stars have been primped and primed and are ready to give you their best winning smiles and losing rictus-grins. Welcome to Hollywood baby, where the finale of awards season is happening (frankly, thank heavens for that).

There might be some films nominated, but on this beat we’re firmly in it for the frocks, and — hopefully — some jaunty menswear too. Question: are shirts still over or are we heading into a matching/clashing tie and shirt scenario. Tenterhooks, people!

We are of course in the era of luxury brand bias on the carpet, and the biggest stars will be on ambassadorial-duty for their fashion house paymasters, but let's hope this doesn’t make it boring. If we’re staying up all night for this, we want some sexy sartorial action, thanks.

Margot Robbie will, we assume, be pulling off the mother of all Barbie looks — this may also of course be a final send off for her Andrew Murakami-devised doll cosplay. She’s certainly embodied the new vogue for ‘method dressing’, where red carpet appearances are a clever marketing punt reminding all of the star’s role. See also nominee Emma Stone who has been doing admirable work in the realm of puff-shoulder-advocacy in her Poor Things-homage-wardrobe aided and abetted by Louis Vuitton.

One woman we are very much looking forward to is Sandra Hüller, nominated for best actress for Anatomy of a Fall. She was this week unveiled as the face of Phoebe Philo’s second collection drop. Is this going to be the first Phoebs red carpet moment? Thrilled, if so.

Stay with us for all the looks, good, bad and just plain ghastly. Let’s go…

The best dressed stars at the Oscars 2024:

Hey baby! Vanessa Hudgens has gone for a classic body con pregnancy reveal in black Vera Wang and Chopard jewels.

Vanessa Hudgens wears Vera Wang and Chopard jewels (Getty Images)

First vintage moment klaxon — Laverne Cox in Mugler FW86. An excellent start.

Laverne Cox (Getty Images)

It’s very early but the red carpet presenters are getting into pole position, here are Brits Amelia Dimoldenberg pretty in pink Gucci and Messika jewellery and Zanna Roberts Rassi in checkerboard Oscar de la Renta.

Amelia Dimoldenberg in Gucci (Getty Images)