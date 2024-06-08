Ottawa cyclist killed in crash near Portland, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say a 71-year-old cyclist from Ottawa died after being thrown from his bicycle on County Road 42. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press - image credit)

An Ottawa cyclist is dead after crashing his bike Saturday morning on a rural road southwest of the city, provincial police say.

OPP officers were dispatched to the crash on County Road 42 south of Portland, Ont., at around 10 a.m. after several concerned citizens came to the cyclist's aid.

The 71-year-old man was carrying an object that made contact with his wheel, bringing his bicycle to an abrupt halt, said Const. Joey Mason.

He was then thrown over the front of his bike, Mason said.

Leeds County OPP and the provincial coroner's office are investigating his death.

The crash occurred about 120 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa. A stretch of the road had been closed for the investigation Saturday but has since reopened.