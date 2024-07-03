‘Outer Range’ Canceled By Amazon After 2 Seasons

Prime Video has opted not to renew sci-fi/neo-Western drama Outer Range, starring Josh Brolin, for a third season. The news comes almost two months after the seven-episode second season of the series, from showrunner Charles Murray, was released May 16.

Outer Range follows rancher Royal Abbott (Brolin) who is fighting for his land and family after discovering an unfathomable phenomenon at the edge of Wyoming’s wilderness — a dark void. The mystery surrounding the void on the west pasture of the ranch deepens in Season 2, as Royal and his wife Cecelia (Lili Taylor) struggle to keep their family together in the aftermath of their granddaughter’s disappearance.

In addition to Brolin and Taylor, Imogen Poots, Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza, Olive Abercrombie and Will Patton also star. Christian James, Megan West, Daniel Abeles, Kimberly Guerrero and Monette Moio recur in Season 2.

Outer Range is executive produced by Charles Murray, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Ernest McNealey, Josh Brolin, Tony Krantz, Heather Rae and Jon Paré. Brolin made his directorial debut in the Season 2’s penultimate episode.

