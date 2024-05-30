Over $45,000 raised for Caledon Meals on Wheels from Smile Cookie campaign

Caledon residents purchased a whole lot of cookies for a good cause this year.

On May 27, Caledon Meals on Wheels (CMOW) announced local Tim Hortons restaurants and Caledon residents raised $45,187 for the charity through this year’s Smile Cookie campaign.

CMOW is a volunteer and community-driven non-profit that provides meals, programs, and safety checks for seniors and vulnerable community members in Caledon and surrounding areas.

The Smile Cookie campaign is an annual initiative. Each year, Tim Hortons restaurants sell Smile Cookies, and proceeds from the sale of these cookies are donated to local charities in the areas of the Tim Hortons franchises that sell them.

This year in Caledon, the following Tim Hortons locations supported CMOW: the Bolton Tim Hortons restaurants, owned by Brad and Liz Stafford; the Mayfield/Airport Tim Hortons, owned by the Scianitti Family; and the Caledon Village Tim Hortons, owned by Jay MacDonald.

Across Canada, a record-high $19.7 million was raised by Canadians and Tim Hortons restaurants for charity through this year’s Smile Cookie campaign.

Local Tim Hortons franchisees have been supporting CMOW through the Smile Cookie campaign since 2015, and residents have purchased enough cookies to have raised over $276,000 for CMOW since then.

Kim Rodrigues, the Executive Director of CMOW, said she’s feeling immense gratitude for all the support received during this year’s Smile Cookie campaign.

“We extend our sincerest thanks to our local Tim Hortons for their amazing support during Smile Cookie Week,” said Rodrigues. “Through (our) partnership, Caledon Meals on Wheels continues to fulfill its vital mission of providing nourishment and companionship to those in need. With these funds, we not only feed the body but also feed the soul, enriching lives and spreading warmth throughout Caledon."

Rodrigues said in today’s world, non-profits face many challenges and rely heavily on donations and fundraising campaigns like the Smile Cookie campaign.

“Whether [it’s] our meals program, or our wellness programs, every dollar counts,” said Rodrigues. “Smile Cookie is always an exciting week for our staff, volunteers, board members and even our community. We love to see familiar faces and those who support us every year by buying a cookie at the drive through or placing a large order with us… our awesome community in Caledon has truly been so amazing… thank you to our incredible Caledon community.”

Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Caledon Citizen