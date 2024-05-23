Overnight road closures on E.C. Row Expressway begin Sunday

The intersection at Banwell Road and E.C. Row Expressway. (Dale Molnar/CBC - image credit)
Work on Windsor's E.C. Row Expressway kicks off this weekend and will run through July.

According to the city, one direction of the expressway will be closed overnight between Banwell Road and Jefferson Boulevard until July 6.

Phong Nguy is the city's infrastructure operations manager. He says the mill and pave work is part of the city's ongoing maintenance cycle.

The road project is not part of the work at the NextStar EV battery plant nearby, he said.

"Obviously we want to keep the E.C. Row in very good condition and eventually it will serve the battery plant. But it is not part of the big project," he said. "It is absolutely important."

The city says the closures will be in place Sunday to Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Work starts on the westbound section Sunday, the city says, and eastbound will follow in a bid to maintain as much traffic flow as possible.

"So right now one [direction] will be remaining open at all times," Nguy said. "It just the other [direction that] will be reduced to one lane during the day."

Drivers are asked to expect delays and follow posted detours.

