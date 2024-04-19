Owusu leads Toronto against the New England Revolution

New England Revolution (1-5-1, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto FC (3-4-1, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Toronto FC +120, New England +205, Draw +246; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Prince-Osei Owusu leads Toronto into a matchup with the New England Revolution after scoring two goals against Charlotte FC.

Toronto is 3-2-1 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto is eighth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 12 goals.

The Revolution are 1-5-1 in Eastern Conference games. The Revolution rank eighth in the Eastern Conference with 35 shots on goal, averaging 5.0 per game.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. Toronto won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owusu has scored three goals for Toronto. Lorenzo Insigne has two goals.

Carles Gil has three goals and one assist for the Revolution. Nacho Gil has one goal and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: Toronto: Averaging 1.0 goal, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Revolution: Averaging 0.7 goals, 5.0 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto: Brandon Servania (injured), Richie Laryea (injured), Lorenzo Insigne (injured).

Revolution: Peyton Miller (injured), Dylan Borrero (injured), Brandon Bye (injured), Jonathan Mensah (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

