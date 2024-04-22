Will Ozzy Osbourne Be Able to Perform at the 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony?

The Black Sabbath rocker has largely retreated from live performances amid a series of spinal operations over the past few years

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Ozzy Osbourne performs in Los Angeles in September 2022

Will Ozzy Osbourne return to the stage to celebrate his Rock Hall induction?

The rock legend will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this year as a solo artist in its 2024 class, marking his second entry into the organization following Black Sabbath's induction in 2006.

After largely retreating from live performances due to undergoing a series of spinal operations related to structural damage sustained from a 2019 fall, Osbourne opened up to Billboard in a new interview about whether he'll be able to perform at the Rock Hall induction ceremony in October.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Ozzy Osbourne in Los Angeles in July 2022

"You never know," the 75-year-old "Crazy Train" singer told the outlet, simply teasing that his outfit for the event "will most certainly be black."

Osbourne said he's "more than honored" to receive his second induction, which "feels big" and "different" from getting welcomed into the Rock Hall alongside his Black Sabbath bandmates, explaining, "because my solo career, it’s been a much larger part of my overall music career as a whole."

While the Prince of Darkness didn't confirm he'll perform at the show, he revealed he's feeling inspired to create music at the moment.

Daniel Knighton/Getty Ozzy Osbourne

"I’m not putting a timetable on it," said the artist, who last released Patient Number 9 in 2022, "but I plan to start working on a new album sometime in the near future."

Osbourne last performed a brief set at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in England. In an interview with Metal Hammer last year, the musician revealed he'd undergone his "final surgery" and expressed desire to make "one more album" and return to performing live.

"I’ve had all the surgery now, thank God," Osbourne told the outlet. "I’m feeling OK — it was just dragging on. I thought I’d be back on my feet months ago, I just couldn’t get used to this mode of living, constantly having something wrong. I can’t walk properly yet, but I’m not in any pain any more and the surgery on my spine went great."

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Ozzy Osbourne performs in Los Angeles in September 2022

Osbourne will be inducted into the Rock Hall's performer category alongside fellow musicians Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang and A Tribe Called Quest.

Additionally, the late Alexis Korner, John Mayall and the late Big Mama Thornton will receive the musical influence award, while the late Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick and the late Norman Whitfield will receive the musical excellence award. Suzanne de Passe will receive the Ahmet Ertegun award.

Getty(3) Ozzy Osbourne, Mary J. Blige and Cher

Last year, Ozzy's wife Sharon spoke about her husband's lack of solo induction during an interview on The Adam Carolla Show. "They know that Ozzy deserves to be there," she said at the time.

"They know he’s been a solo artist. You’ve gotta be doing it for 25 years. He’s been 43 years as a solo artist," continued Sharon, 71. "He sold nearly a hundred million albums as a solo artist. So where is he? Induct him."

