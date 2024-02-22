P.E.I.'s Kings and Queens counties warned heavy weekend rain could cause flooding

Water could pool in low-lying places, including roadways, this weekend because the ground is too hard to absorb much rainfall. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press - image credit)

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for P.E.I.'s Kings and Queens counties, saying heavy rain expected this weekend could cause flooding.

"The frozen ground has reduced ability to absorb this rainfall," the agency warned, saying 20 to 40 millimetres could fall by late Saturday.

Precipitation is expected to start Friday evening, lasting for about 24 hours.

"Similar storms in the past have caused pooling of water on roadways and localized flooding in low-lying areas." the special weather statement said.

"Significant snowmelt and runoff may occur. Be sure to clear storm drains and gutters of ice and other debris."