Paju Mountain Run a-go in Red Rock

Get those running shoes out of storage and start training, there’s a mountain to climb.

Red Rock is set to host its annual 11-kilometre Paju Mountain Run on August 10, celebrating 41 years of running and local camaraderie.

Registration for the Paju Mountain Run opens online on May 1.

Speaking with Dougall Media, Red Rock’s Community Development Officer, Ashley Davis, said the township normally sees anywhere from 40-60 participants.

“It’s a very exciting event. I encourage everybody to come out and support the runners and participants – especially at the finish line. It’s nice to see everyone gathering and cheering on the runners for that last little sprint before they reach the finish line,” she said.

According to Davis, last year’s Paju Run was the first in-person race since 2019 and saw a large group of newcomers to the community take part.

“That was really exciting for us . . . It brought new people to the community who have never been to Red Rock before or had never run the Paju before. They were really enthusiastic to come back again this year. I’m looking forward to seeing some familiar faces,” she said.

Davis described the Paju Run as “a tour through Red Rock” – from the tennis courts outside of the Red Rock Recreation Centre, out the Escape Road, across Highway 128, up Paju Mountain, and back down to the finish line.

Participants are invited to run or walk starting at 8:30 a.m. for the non-competitive race, while runners are invited to take part in the competitive race beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Once the race is complete there is a half-hour break for runners to cool-off, followed by an awards ceremony and breakfast hosted at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 226.

“Our Legion Ladies Auxiliary hosts a breakfast for the runners – muffins, bananas, and light refreshments – after the run and our showers are available for the participants at the Recreation Centre so they can freshen up a little bit afterwards if they want,” Davis said.

Registration categories and fees for the Paju Mountain Run are as follows:

Categories:

Fees:

Registrants can also purchase a Paju Mountain Run T-shirt for $25 to commemorate the experience.

T-shirts are guaranteed for those who order before June 30 – sales beyond that point will be based on remaining stock and availability is not guaranteed.

Regardless of whether you run or walk, all participants will be entered into a prize draw taking place at the end of the event.

Additionally, prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third place in each age category followed by prizes for local men and women (from either Red Rock or Nipigon).

Those who register right away for the Paju Run during early bird registration are also eligible to win a weekend pass for the Live from the Rock Folk Festival, taking place over the same weekend from August 9 to 11.

Between the Paju Run, Folk Festival, and general summer excitement, Davis said it gets to be a pretty busy weekend in Red Rock.

The Paju Mountain Run relies on volunteers to operate and Davis said anyone who might be interested in volunteering should contact her at 807-886-2235 or by email at cdo@redrocktownship.com to indicate their interest.

“I’m always looking for volunteers. It can be anybody as long as they don’t mind getting up a little earlier on a Saturday morning to help cheer-on the runners and volunteer at some of the different stations. I’m happy to take anyone who would like to volunteer,” she said.

In total, the event requires around 40 to 50 volunteers.

Davis expressed her gratitude to those who have volunteered previously and also thanked some of the event's sponsors, including Fresh Air Experience and the Thunder Bay Meter Eaters.

Davis said between sponsors and community donations they were able to raise $5,000 in prizes for participants and had enough to award prizes to volunteers as well.

“We had great support last year and we were able to recognize and appreciate our volunteers,” she said.

If you – or someone you know – are interested in registering for the race, keep your eyes on Red Rock’s website or Facebook page for early bird registration on May 1 and more information.

Austin Campbell, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SNnewswatch.com