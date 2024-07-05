Keir we go – the newspaper front pages
Newspapers published revised front pages on Friday as Labour secured the number of seats to form the next Government.
The i runs with the same headline about a “Labour landslide” as its earlier edition with a few updates saying Sir Keir Starmer and Labour have been named as the winners of 2024’s General Election.
I: Labour landslide #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8ii3UV5tLx
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 5, 2024
A fresh front for the UK edition of the Financial Times also described Labour’s win as a “landslide”.
FT UK: Labour sweeps to power in landslide #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/3FMWmhbtFq
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 5, 2024
The new front page for The Times features Sir Keir’s victory speech, in which the victorious Labour leader tells his supporters and the country: “You have voted; it is time for us to deliver.”
TIMES UPDATED: Labour surges towards landslide election win #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Sz75Q8TNLY
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 5, 2024
The Sun’s 4am edition declares Sir Keir as the “winner by smiles” with the paper running with a full-page image of the next prime minister and his wife, Victoria.
THE SUN: Winner by Smiles #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/SzQzdiQw94
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 5, 2024
The Daily Express focuses on the Conservatives as outgoing ministers were beaten in a “devastating election bloodbath”.
EXPRESS: Tory big beasts lose seats in brutal election bloodbath #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/H6FqzwBUjn
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 5, 2024
The earlier release of newspaper front pages from The Independent, the Daily Mail, and The Daily Telegraph are still emblazoned with two words: “Labour landslide.”
INDEPENDENT: Landslide! #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0xWxrlHlPA
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 4, 2024
DAILY MAIL: Labour set for historic landslide #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/0N6cG84TZC
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 4, 2024
TELEGRAPH: Labour landslide #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/G3X4wGmu13
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 4, 2024
The front page of The Guardian focuses on the exit poll which had Labour on course for victory.
GUARDIAN: Huge Labour majority predicted by exit poll #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/KQyD9y8DqQ
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 4, 2024
The Daily Mirror looks beyond what has been an intense election night for all, shifting focus to the Labour government of tomorrow with: “Keir we go.”
Friday's front page: Keir we go https://t.co/KMP5VVqRdN#GeneralElection2024 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/HcqBOwsZmI
— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) July 4, 2024
The Metro used a pun to report on the result, dubbing the Labour leader “Keir Stormer”, describing how he stormed to crisis the finish line to become Prime Minister.
METRO: Keir Stormer #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/1Qd0zp1FYW
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 4, 2024
Lastly, the Daily Star has dedicated its front page to recounting its favourite moments from the last 14 years of a Conservative government.
STAR: Fourteen years in charge: those good bits in full #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/WxnHdrPl4m
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 4, 2024