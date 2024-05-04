What the papers say – May 4
The front pages on Saturday are dominated by the results of the local elections across the country.
The Guardian, the Financial Times and the Daily Telegraph lead on the “worst local election result” in years for the Conservatives.
GUARDIAN: Tories crushed by 'worst election results' in years
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 3, 2024
FT WEEKEND: Tory trouncing leaves Sunak with battle to avert general election rout
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 3, 2024
TELEGRAPH: Sunak: We have everything to fight for
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 3, 2024
The Times, the Daily Express and the Daily Mail all report on a schism within the Tories, claiming that another plot to trigger a no-confidence vote against the Prime Minister is fizzling out.
THE TIMES: Victory for Tory mayor helps Sunak to cling on
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 3, 2024
Saturday's front page: Rebels kill plot to oust Rishi.. for now
— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) May 3, 2024
MAIL: Rishi plotters 'give up and go to the pub'
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 3, 2024
The Independent declares Rishi Sunak is “on the rack”, with all signs pointing to a Labour win in the coming general election.
INDEPENDENT: Rishi on rack: Labour gains signal general election bloodbath
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 3, 2024
Moving away from politics, the i reports on new allegations against Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey.
I WEEKEND: Kevin Spacey accused by a young actor of- as he faces new allegations
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 3, 2024
The Daily Mirror and The Sun say the Duke of Sussex is expected to visit the King next week.
MIRROR: Harry to visit King
— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) May 3, 2024
#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZQagJRi2ZK
— Peter Brown (@petbro2022) May 3, 2024
And, lastly, the Daily Star splashes with a plea from Gavin and Stacey fans, who are urging the writers to have characters Smithy and Ness wed as the beloved TV show wraps up.
Saturday's front page: Smithy & Ness to wed
— Daily Star (@dailystar) May 3, 2024