Parallax Studio, Saga Film Studios Form Joint Venture to Distribute Films in the Philippines Starting With Kevin Costner’s ‘Horizon’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Manila-based production outfit Parallax Studio and entertainment company Saga Film Studios have formed a joint venture that will distribute the two-part Western epic “Horizon: An American Saga” in the Philippines. The deal is the first of a number of acquisitions planned by the joint venture.

The “Horizon: An American Saga” films are directed by and star Academy Award winner Kevin Costner. The first film has its world premiere Sunday in Cannes’ out of competition section.

Warner Bros./New Line will give the films wide releases in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Spain, Italy and the Netherlands on June 28 and Aug. 16. Daniel Baur’s K5 Intl. is handling international sales.

“When we heard that these films were being offered, we had to jump at the chance to acquire them,” Wesley Villarica of Parallax Studio said. “It’s not every day that films like these come around. And coming from Kevin Costner, we’re sure they’d be top quality films.”

“These are the types of films that would look great on the big screen,” Jessel Monteverde of Saga Film Studios said. “Cinematic landscapes, thrilling chases on horseback, gunfights. It’s an adventure. Something you’d go to the theaters to experience.”

Parallax Studio, which was founded by Villarica, recently wrapped principal photography on an international co-production between the Philippines and Korea for the movie “The Guardian.” It has a number of films on its slate in addition to the new joint venture business.

Saga Film Studios is a new entity headed by Monteverde for the purpose of bringing top quality, event movies to the Philippines. On its advisory board sits veteran Christian Halsey Solomon. Saga’s acquisitions are headed by seasoned expert Gordon Steel.

