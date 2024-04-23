Paramore's Hayley Williams Praises Taylor Swift's 'Impressive' New Album: 'So Ready to Be Tour-Mates'

Williams, whose band Paramore were the Ambassadors for Record Store Day 2024, praised Swift's new album in Instagram Stories Monday, April 22

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Hayley Williams in New York City in September 2023; Taylor Swift in Los Angeles in February 2024

Hayley Williams has a lot of love for The Tortured Poets Department.

On Monday, April 22, the "Misery Business" singer — whose band Paramore were the Ambassadors for Record Store Day 2024 — shared which artists she was listening to this past weekend, and that included Swift, 34.

Williams, 35, posted to Instagram Stories about how "impressive" she thought Swift's latest album was.

"Had me from the storytelling alone, my friend. Every one of us knows this kind of grief! It's so impressive to me how specific and colorful Taylor's words get without ever losing the universal thread," she captioned the post with an image of The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology artwork. "I'm so ready to be tour-mates."



Hayley Williams/Instagram Hayley Williams shouts out Taylor Swift and 'The Tortured Poets Department' on Instagram Stories

Additionally Williams shared that she was listening to Beyoncé, Brittany Howard, Rufus Wainwright, Bee Gees, Tierra Whack, Radiohead, The Smile, Blonde Redhead and Idles, as well.



Williams and Swift initially met when they were both up for the best new artist Grammy in 2008.

“Not long after we became friends, she knew I felt awkward going to my ex’s wedding, so she tagged along with me, made it fun, and then we ditched the reception to go to the Cheesecake Factory,” the "Hard Times" performer recalled in PEOPLE's December cover story.

Swift has remained a loyal pal to this day.

“She recently called when I was going through a rough time, just to listen and crack jokes and give me solid advice that of course sounded like perfectly formed lyrics," said Williams, who added: "She's funny as s--- and so fun."

Williams also learned that Paramore had won its first Grammy for "Ain't It Fun" from the pop megastar, per an interview with Rolling Stone.



"I was in Europe when I found out that we got nominated — could not believe it, had not sought to worry about whether we wouldn't be nominated, or we would be," the alt-pop artist said. "And then when we won it, we didn't go. I got a text from Taylor Swift and [band mate] Taylor York in the same 30 seconds. Taylor, she just texted me a bunch of capital letters, like '[Random noises] so excited for you!' I was so shocked."

Frederick Breedon IV/WireImage Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams perform at the Bridgestone Arena on September 2011 in Nashville

In May, Paramore is set to open for Swift on the European leg of the Eras Tour.

The shows will kick off in Paris on May 9 and will travel to cities including Lisbon, Dublin, Vienna and Liverpool, before wrapping up in London.

