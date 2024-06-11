Paris Hilton and Bobby Berk Collaborate on ‘Truly Special’ Renovation of Los Angeles LGBT Center (Exclusive)

The two stars tell PEOPLE what it was like working together on the project, which involved redesigning the space’s laundry room and closet

When Paris Hilton contacted Bobby Berk about leading a redesign at the Los Angeles LGBT Center, it didn’t take long for him to respond.

“When I decided to do this project, I messaged Bobby on Instagram and within a few hours, him and his design team jumped in immediately,” Hilton, 43, tells PEOPLE. “We only had a few weeks to design and renovate the space and because of his energy and enthusiasm, I knew right away that we were going to make something truly special together.”

Hilton’s 11:11 Media Impact, the social impact arm of her media and consumer lifestyle company, teamed up with iHeartMedia to renovate the center's laundry room and main closet.

“Paris actually slid into my DMs,” Berk, 42, recalls to PEOPLE. “And of course, I said yes! A chance to use design to give back, support the LGBTQIA+ community and have Paris Hilton as a partner? I mean, ‘That’s hot,’ as Paris would say.”

Berk says his first impression of the reality star, socialite and DJ was that she was “so sweet, kind, and professional.”

“I really love how Paris takes the time to have a special moment with every fan who wants to meet her,” he adds. “She's a class act, for sure!”

Berk’s goal for the renovation was to create spaces that are “both highly functional and inviting," giving them a "true feeling of home,” he says.

“Doing laundry in a space that resembles a laundromat isn’t exactly thrilling, especially for teens and young adults,” the Queer Eye alum continues. “But a bright, energizing room with plenty of pattern can make the chore more engaging.”

For the closet, he says he focused on maximizing storage space with plenty of hanging areas and shelving.

He wanted to blend Hilton’s aesthetic with his own, incorporating pink accents and her signature phrases against a backdrop featuring wallpaper from his Tempaper collection.

“What excites me most about the design renovation is seeing the finished space and knowing it will positively impact so many people, especially queer youth,” Berk says, adding that he hopes the new design will “uplift the mood of everyone who uses the space.”

Berk, who’s previously talked about experiencing homelessness when he was younger, opened up about why the initiative is so important to him.

“It means so much to be able to give back to the LGBTQIA+ community and especially to support young people,” he says. “Having a stable place to live and access to mental health services is something I also had growing up in Missouri, and it’s so, so vital. When you nurture and support LGBTQIA+ youth, you’re ensuring a future of healthy, vibrant individuals who also recognize their worth — and potential to change the world for the better.”

It’s a project close to Hilton’s heart, too.

“I believe every young person deserves to feel loved and accepted for who they are,” she says. “The LGBTQ+ community has always been so supportive of me, and I wanted to give back in a meaningful way.”

Hilton, whose nonprofit grants wishes through a "Sliving Fund" — which takes its name from the star’s signature portmanteau of the words “slaying” and “living” — adds, ”I am so proud to have helped create such a beautiful, welcoming space at the Los Angeles LGBT Center. I hope to show these incredible youth that they are valued and cherished, just as they are.”

Hilton says she had “such a blast” coming up with personal touches for the spaces, such as bright, sparkly pops of color.

However, she says, “The most meaningful part of the project was definitely seeing the LGBT Center residents’ faces light up when we unveiled the closet for the first time.”

Hilton and Berk both attended the makeover’s big reveal on May 23 — and the unveiling will be featured on iHeartMedia and P&G’s Can’t Cancel Pride, a show streaming on June 12 that highlights the impact music and LGBTQ+ organizations have on the community.

The special will raise funds and awareness for organizations including GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Project, theNational Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink and Outright International.

Berk says he’s been busy since leaving Netflix’s Queer Eye after eight seasons.

These days, he's designing new model home communities across the U.S. as part of an ongoing partnership with Tri Pointe Homes. He reveals he’s in the early stages of renovating his second rental property in Palm Desert, Calif., which he’s dubbed “Casa Mallorca” and will be available in the next year (his first was Casa Tierra). Berk says fans can also expect to see his new collections of art and rugs, plus some other upcoming products and collaborations.

As for Hilton, she’s enjoying life as a mom of two, which she says is “ the most rewarding experience ever.” She and husband Carter Reum welcomed son Phoenix via surrogate in January 2023, and daughter London later that year.

Phoenix, now 17 months old, is walking and is “so curious about everything,” she says, adding, “It's adorable watching him explore.”

London, who’s 7 months old, is starting to sit up on her own and “has the cutest little giggles,” Hilton shares.

“She is in awe of her big brother,” she adds. “Seeing them reach these milestones is so exciting and makes every day so special. Every day is a new adventure with them, and I wouldn't trade it for anything.”

Hilton is looking forward to reuniting with her Simple Life costar Nicole Richie for an upcoming reality show on Peacock, which she says she’s “so excited” about.

“You can expect a lot of fun, laughter, and, of course, some classic Paris and Nicole moments,” she adds. “We can't wait to share it with everyone!”

Can’t Cancel Pride will stream on iHeartRadio’s YouTube and Facebook pages, Hulu and Revry on June 12 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and will be available throughout Pride Month.



