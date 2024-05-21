Passenger Killed, 30+ Injured as Flight Hit by Severe Turbulence

Dan Ladden-Hall
Louis Nastro/Reuters
Louis Nastro/Reuters

At least one passenger was killed and more than 30 others were hurt when a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore encountered severe turbulence, according to reports.

More to follow...

