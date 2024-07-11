How late can I pay my rent in California? Is there a grace period? Here’s what expert says

When the start of a new month rolls around, it brings the reminder that bills are due — including rent for many California residents.

Some might wonder what happens if you don’t pay your rent right away.

Is there a grace period for late rent for California tenants?

Here’s what our journalists with How To California — a community-driven series to help readers navigate life in the Golden State — found:

When is rent considered late?

According to the Landlord Tenant Guidebook, “Most rental agreements require that rent be paid at the beginning of each rental period.”

In a month-to-month tenancy, rent is typically due on the first day of each month, the guidebook says.

Debra Carlton, an executive vice president at the California Apartment Association, said there is no specific law that addresses when someone’s rent is considered late.

It “depends on the lease,” Carlton wrote in an email to The Sacramento Bee. “Most owners give a grace period of three to five days (after rent is due) but a grace period is not required.”

While it is common for lease agreements between property owners and tenants to provide a grace period before late fees become effective, the guidebook says “a typical grace period waives the fee if the rent is paid” before the sixth day of the month.

What are penalties for not paying on time? Can I get evicted?

“It is very important for you to pay your rent on or before the due date,” the guidebook says.

Not paying rent on time can result in a negative mark on your credit report, late fees or even eviction.

“The amount of late fees charged by owners and managers of residential rental property is a matter of some controversy,” Carlton said. “Unlike some other states, California does not set the amount of late fees. Instead, their validity is left up to the courts.”

After the landlord serves a three-day notice to pay rent or quit the lease, Carlton said they can proceed with a formal eviction if the tenant does not pay up.

