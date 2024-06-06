‘Peaky Blinders’ Firm Caryn Mandabach Productions Acquired By Banijay UK With All ‘Peaky’ Rights Included

In a major M&A move, Banijay UK has acquired independent scripted production company Caryn Mandabach Productions Limited (CMP). CMP, founded by prolific award-winning producer Caryn Mandabach, produces and owns the BAFTA-winning global hit drama series and brand, Peaky Blinders.

Under the agreement, CMP’s slate of projects and back catalog transfers to Banijay UK. Moving forward, the group will manage all future series, spin-offs and brand ventures resulting from that IP including the recently announced Peaky Blinders movie, which has been greenlit by Netflix, as Deadline exclusively reported earlier this week. Mandabach remains attached to the film as a producer alongside Steven Knight, Cillian Murphy and Guy Heeley.

Mandabach, whose list of credits is extensive, will pivot to a first-look development and producer agreement with Banijay UK under her newly formed Conduit Productions umbrella.

Speaking with Deadline today, Mandabach wouldn’t be led as to financial terms of the sale of CMP to Banijay, but told us, “Let’s just say it’s more than enough to support my future efforts.”

CMP’s highly talented Creative Director, Jamie Glazebrook, will remain in his post with the company, which will continue to operate, post-acquisition, under the new name of Garrison Drama Limited (the moniker a wink to the favored pub of Peaky’s Shelby family). Banijay Rights will continue to distribute and exploit existing and new programs produced by Garrison Drama Limited.

Prior to starting CMP in the UK, Chicago native and force of nature Mandabach developed and produced seminal hits The Cosby Show, Roseanne, 3rd Rock from the Sun, That ’70s Show and Nurse Jackie in the U.S.

The deal with Banijay is a logical step given the company has long handled distribution and marketing rights for Peaky Blinders.

Patrick Holland, CEO Banijay UK, said, “Caryn Mandabach is one of the legends of the UK/U.S. drama markets and Banijay has been hugely privileged to work with her over the years (through Peaky Blinders co-producer Tiger Aspect and via Banijay Rights), especially on the global phenomenon that is Peaky Blinders. (Show creator) Steve Knight’s truly unique vision found a similarly maverick spirit in producer partner Caryn and the series redefined TV drama. We are so excited to be announcing that Caryn’s company, CMP, is being fully acquired by Banijay, and are delighted that she’s agreed to a separate development deal with us, and we look forward to future collaborations.”

Holland added, “Steve has plans for future chapters of the Peaky Blinders universe and CMP’s other development projects will also come to Banijay as part of the deal. Jamie Glazebrook will continue to work across this slate.”

Said Mandabach, “As a serial entrepreneur, I have fortunately been able to help conjure up and maintain rights in hits that resonate with global audiences. Peaky was such a show. And imagine my delight in being able to work with Cillian Murphy for ten years!”

She continued, “I know that Patrick and everyone at Banijay are fully aware of the power of this franchise, and they will continue to expand upon the intrinsic value of this uniquely wonderful IP. With Conduit, I look forward to partnering with Banijay on new and equally thrilling ventures.”

Mandabach told Deadline, “I’m delighted it’s Banijay who bought because Peaky I believe they are wonderful caretakers.” She’s also “thrilled” that Glazebrook is staying on, “The brand will be well cared for.”

She was also keen to give “a special shoutout to buyers like (former BBC Head of Independent Drama) Anne Mensah, who took a chance on Peaky.”

Peaky Blinders, written by Steven Knight, is a multi-award-winning, epic gangster drama which became a global phenomenon. It began airing on BBC Two in the UK in 2013, and debuted on Netflix a year later. It won the BAFTA for Best Drama Series for its fourth season and moved to BBC One in 2019 for its fifth season with the sixth and final season launching on BBC One/ iPlayer in February 2022 and on Netflix in June 2022.

Banijay UK label Tiger Aspect, has worked alongside CMP as a co-producer for all six Peaky seasons.

The deal is one of Banijay’s splashiest since Holland took over the UK arm. The French-headquartered outfit has also taken minority stakes in companies run by James Norton and Akala, along with buying the likes of Help producer The Forge outright.

Today’s deal was orchestrated by Holland for Banijay UK, part of content powerhouse, Banijay Entertainment, with Simon Muirhead Burton LLP steering the deal to conclusion, as instructed by Banijay UK General Counsel Jacqueline Moreton. CAA Evolution, DLA Piper, Gina Marcheschi for 6th St Creative, and Nicole Finnan for CMP and Mandabach. Terms were not disclosed.

