Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder and Jeff Ament Give Taylor Swift 'Huge Props': 'She’s Incredibly Prolific'

"She's not afraid to change and change in a way that maybe is kind of anti-pop in some ways," said Ament

Taylor Swift just received praise from '90s rock royalty!

Pearl Jam may not have much in common sonically with Swift, 34, but in the May 3 episode of Bill Simmons’ self-titled podcast, bassist Jeff Ament and vocalist Eddie Vedder praised her artistry, and gave their two cents about the pop star’s music and meteoric rise to fame.

Vedder, who attended Swift’s Eras Tour with wife Jill and daughters Olivia and Harper last summer, lauded the intricacies of the star's performances and the relationship she holds with her fans — his daughters included.

“She's an artist who's respectful of her audience and I know from my daughter that she's really kind of incredible at planting these little … hidden codes that they can pick up,” said the Pearl Jam frontman. “And then all of a sudden, it activates all those people that are listening, and has them involved in it.”

“I think it's done in a very creative way — she changes it up and there's talk about what she played that night,” he added.

And, Vedder added, the “other thing that she has working so well for her” is the amount of music Swift is able to release.

“She's incredibly prolific,” he said of the star. “So she’s able to just keep putting out music and putting out music.”

Vedder also shared that his current favorite Swift track is a bit of a deep-cut, though he didn’t reveal its name.

“And I mean, my daughter's turned me onto this one B-side that I just think is incredible,” he said on the podcast. “it's just an incredible song."

Pearl Jam, Eddie Vedder, Mike McCready, Jeff Ament, Stone Gossard, Dave Abbruzzese, Pinkpop Festival, Landgraaf, Holland, 08/06/1992. The members of Pearl Jam circa 1992: Eddie Vedder, Mike McCready, Jeff Ament, Stone Gossard, Dave Abbruzzese

Ament also hopped on the Swiftie train, jumping in to praise the singer’s artistry, from who she chooses to collaborate with to her ability to reinvent her sound throughout her nearly two-decades-long career.

“And I think her producer choices too,” the bassist said, before revealing that he most enjoys Swift’s sound on folklore and evermore.

“A couple records ago, choosing to work with the Aaron Dessner guy from The National and Bon Iver — like those songs to me are the most interesting songs,” Ament said, “because I think that palette I like.”

He continued, “She's not afraid to change and change in a way that maybe is kind of anti-pop in some ways, you know, which is … I have huge props for that.”

Ament also recalled a “kind of not great” review of Swift’s music he recently read, but said it makes sense she’s receiving that kind of attention at this stage of her career.

John Medina/Getty Taylor Swift performing at an Eras Tour stop in Arizona in March 2023

“She's in a place that maybe two or three other artists or musical people have ever been in. I mean, it's nuts,” said the bassist. “So, it makes sense that there's a backlash, I mean … how do you even level that off?"

"She's a really good person,” Vedder added. “And I also hear that she handles stress really well, so that'll come in handy.”

Vedder’s appearance on Simmons’ podcast was not the first time he's spoken about the uniqueness of Swift's fanbase and sense of community she and her music have fostered.

In a March interview with Mojo, the “Alive” singer recalled the “run-up” to the concert with one of his daughters, and specifically the Eras Tour tradition of making friendship bracelets.

“The generosity of these young girls and boys, trading these bracelets with different messages on them — lyrics, song titles, just acts of goodwill on these little bracelets. They had found their tribe,” he told the outlet, adding, “they were all agreeing on something.”

He went on to say that the “craziest thing” about the experience “was it reminded me of punk rock crowds, of being aligned with all of the misfits in our town, back in the day.”

“It was galvanizing and powerful,” he added.



