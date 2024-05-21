Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Slams 'Diabolical Lie' in Harrison Butker's Controversial Commencement Speech

"There's nothing more masculine than a strong man supporting a strong woman," Vedder said in a speech during a concert in Las Vegas on May 18

Eddie Vedder is challenging Harrison Butker's idea of masculinity.

The Pearl Jam frontman, 59, denounced the Kansas City Chief's kicker's charged commencement speech while praising his opening act during a concert in Las Vegas on Saturday night, as seen in a fan video on YouTube.

Vedder first asked the crowd to show love for the opening act Deep See Diver, which has two female members.

"The singer, Jessica, and the keyboard player, Patti, they must not have believed that 'diabolical lie' that women should take pride in taking a back seat to their man," he said, referring to Butker's words during the commencement speech he gave on May 11 at Benedictine College.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam performs onstage at Madison Square Garden in New York City in September 2022

In his 20-minute speech, the Kansas City Chiefs kicker, 28, directly addressed the women graduating, saying, "I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."

Butker went on to tell men that they "set the tone of the culture" or else "disorder, dysfunction and chaos set in."

"Be unapologetic in your masculinity. Fight against the cultural emasculation of men," he continued in his speech, which also contained controversial statements about Joe Biden, abortion and the LGBTQIA community.

While Vedder said that both men and women should take "pride" in homemaking because it's "one of the hardest jobs," he questioned Butker's logic.

"You're going to benefit by giving up your dreams? I couldn't understand the logic, so I'm questioning it in public right now," the musician said.

Vedder didn't name Butker, but described him as "the kicker."

Robin Alam/ISI Photos/Getty Harrison Butker in Las Vegas in February 2024

"He started telling men, 'Don't forget to puff up your chest and be more masculine. Don't lose your masculinity.' The irony was that when he was saying that, he looked like such a f---ing p---y."

"There's nothing more masculine than a strong man supporting a strong woman. People of quality do not fear equality," Vedder said toward the end of his short speech.



The NFL, nuns affiliated with Benedictine and celebrities like Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb have also expressed that they disagree with many of the ideas in Butker's speech.

