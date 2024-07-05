People of Mid Ulster voted for decisions to be made ‘at home in Ireland’

Cate McCurry, PA
·2 min read

The people of Mid Ulster have voted for decisions about their lives to be made “at home in Ireland”, newly elected Cathal Mallaghan said.

Mr Mallaghan, a first time Westminster candidate and former Sinn Fein councillor, maintained the party’s hold on the constituency.

It is a seat that Sinn Fein regards as safe, after holding it since 1997.

DUP MLA Keith Buchanan, who stood for the third time, fell short in his bid to win the seat.

Cathal Mallaghan
Sinn Fein MP for Mid Ulster Cathal Mallaghan celebrates his election with his daughters Aoife and Saorla at Meadowbank Sports Arena, Magherafelt (PA)

He won a total of 9,162 votes.

Mr Mallaghan, who received 24,085 votes, pledged to work “hard every day”.

“Sinn Fein went in to this campaign asking people to endorse strong leadership and positive change and a commitment to work for all,” he said at Magherafelt count centre.

“People in Mid Ulster have voted for decisions about their lives and their future to be made here, at home in Ireland.

“They have rejected 14 years of British Tory cuts.

“My commitment as Mid Ulster MP is to work hard every day to deliver on the things that matter to workers, families and to businesses in our community.

General Election 2024
Sinn Fein leaders Michelle O’Neill and Mary Lou McDonald celebrate as Cathal Mallaghan is elected MP for Mid Ulster (PA)

“This is something I have done as a councillor, a role that I loved and enjoyed for 13 years.

“This Mid Ulster community is strong when it works together. We have seen our strength when we set shared goals and objectives and as an MP, I hope to take those skills and relationships to further improve the quality of life for everyone who calls this place home.”

He added: “I want to take this opportunity to thank my family. Anyone who’s involved in political life knows the pressures it puts on families and relationships.

“My wife Louise has been a rock to me throughout this campaign and other campaigns as well and without you this success could not have happened tonight.

“My daughters, Aoife and Saorla, became the youngest canvassers on our team this year, so thank you. They were just amazing.”

Among the unionists, the vote was split with all three main parties running.

Mr Buchanan stood alongside Jay Basra for the Ulster Unionists and TUV candidate Glenn Moore.

The total number of votes polled in Mid Ulster was 45,691, which represented a 61.74% turnout.

