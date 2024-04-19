Man sets himself on fire in protest area outside Trump trial

A man has set himself on fire outside the courthouse in New York where former US President Donald Trump is on trial.

The man was in the designated protest area outside the courthouse.

It comes after jury selection for Trump's hush money trial concluded with 12 people, and six alternatives, chosen to decide whether the former US president covered up payments to women who alleged they had affairs with him.

Footage shows a man lying on his back on the pavement outside the Manhattan Criminal Court while the lower part of his body is on fire.

